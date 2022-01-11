  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govt to become single largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea, will hold 35.8 per cent

    According to the BSE filing, the Board of Directors authorised the conversion of the whole amount of such interest linked with spectrum auction instalments and AGR Dues into equity at its meeting on January 10, 2022. As a result of the conversion, all firm's current shareholders, including the promoters, will be diluted.

    Govt to become single largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea will hold 35 dot 8 per cent gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 11, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Vodafone Idea stated in a regulatory statement filed on January 11 that the board of directors has authorised converting the whole amount of interest related to spectrum auction instalments and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into equity. According to the BSE filing, the Board of Directors authorised the conversion of the whole amount of such interest linked with spectrum auction instalments and AGR Dues into equity at its meeting on January 10, 2022. As a result of the conversion, all firm's current shareholders, including the promoters, will be diluted.

    According to the company's best calculations, the Net Present Value of this stake is projected to be around Rs 16,000 crore, pending confirmation by the DoT. Because the average price of the company's shares on the relevant date of 14.08.2021 was less than the par value, the equity shares would be granted to the government at a par value of Rs 10/- per share, subject to final DoT approval. As a result of the conversion, all company's current shareholders, including the Promoters, would be diluted, it noted.

    The shares may be held via the Unit Trust of India's statutory undertaking on behalf of the Government of India or through any trustee-type or other suitable arrangement. Following the conversion, the government will control about 35.8 per cent of the company's total outstanding shares. Simultaneously, the Promoter shareholders will own roughly 28.5 per cent (Vodafone Group) and 17.8 per cent (Aditya Birla Group).

    Also Read | Reliance Jio introduces cheapest recharge plan at Re 1; All you need to know about it

    According to the network service provider specified in the announcement, the rights are subject to a minimum qualifying criterion of 21% for each promoter group. Following the board's approval, the promoters have changed the current SHA to decrease the minimum qualifying criteria from 21% to 13%. The corporation stated that the Articles of Association would be amended (AoA).

    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had provided Vodafone Idea with different choices to telecom firms to clear the outstanding AGR dues. Vodafone Idea chose to postpone spectrum auction payments and AGR dues for four years. The DoT also gave the telecom operator 90 days to convert the interest that would accrue on instalment payments during the moratorium period into equity.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kotak Group to take legal action against BharatPe co-founder over 'inappropriate' phone call - ADT

    Kotak Group to take legal action against BharatPe co-founder over 'inappropriate' phone call

    Citigroup to fire unvaccinated employees under new policy says No jab no job gcw

    'No jab, no job': Citigroup to fire unvaccinated employees under new policy

    India to become global hub for production of COVID-19 antiviral generic drugs: Fitch-dnm

    India to become global hub for production of COVID-19 antiviral generic drugs: Fitch

    Xiaomi India accused of evading Rs 653 crore in customs duty by finance ministry gcw

    Xiaomi India accused of evading Rs 653 crore in customs duty by finance ministry

    Massive GST evasion unearthed as DGGI goes mining into cryptocurrency service providers

    Massive GST evasion unearthed as DGGI goes mining into cryptocurrency service providers

    Recent Stories

    Haridwar district administration bans devotees from taking holy dip on Makar Sakranti amid COVID surge gcw

    Haridwar district administration bans devotees from taking holy dip on Makar Sakranti amid COVID surge

    Jacqueline Fernandez trolled; netizens targeted her saying 'Your bodyguard looks better than Sukesh Chandrasekhar' RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez trolled; netizens targeted her saying 'Your bodyguard looks better than Sukesh'

    Genetically modified pig saves Maryland heart patient; offers ray of light for millions

    PHOTOS: Genetically-modified pig saves heart patient; offers hope for millions more

    Rolls Royce car sales hits record in 2021 highest in 117 year history gcw

    Rolls-Royce car sales hits record in 2021, highest in 117-year history

    tennis Australian Open 2022 ATP breaks silence over Novak Djokovic visa row calls it damaging on all fronts

    Australian Open 2022: ATP breaks silence over Novak Djokovic's visa row; calls it damaging on all fronts

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon