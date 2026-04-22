India has redefined Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to allow blending with synthetic fuels. The government also updated enforcement procedures. In a separate move, export duties on high-speed diesel and ATF were hiked to Rs 55.5 and Rs 42 per litre.

India Redefines Aviation Fuel, Allows Synthetic Blends

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry issued a fresh notification to align fuel definitions and regulatory provisions with evolving industry standards. Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) can now be blended with synthetic fuels under new rules. The move is aimed at bringing clarity to fuel standards amid growing use of alternative and blended aviation fuels.

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A gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) on Wednesday details the amendment to the Aviation Turbine Fuel (Regulation of Marketing) Order, 2001. Under the new G.S.R. 301(E) notification, the definition of aviation turbine fuel has been expanded. It is now identified as a complex mixture of hydrocarbons conforming to IS 1571 specifications or its blend with synthesised hydrocarbons as specified in IS 17081.

Beyond the technical redefinition of fuel, the Ministry has also updated the legal procedures for enforcement and compliance. "(C) the provisions of section 103 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (46 of 2023), relating to search and seizure shall, as far as may be, apply to searches and seizures under this order," the notification said.

Export Duties on Diesel, ATF Hiked

Earlier in April, the Centre increased export duties on petroleum products, raising the levy on high-speed diesel to Rs 55.5 per litre and on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to Rs 42 per litre, according to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Finance. The move, which came into force "with immediate effect", was aimed at ensuring domestic supply amid evolving global energy dynamics and not allowing exporters to take undue advantage due to price differences, officials said.

"Satisfied that the Special Additional Excise Duty leviable... on High speed diesel oil, should be increased and that circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate action," the notification said.

Changes were being made in the Eighth Schedule of the Finance Act, 2002. "For the entry... 'Rs. 24 per litre' shall be substituted," the notification said, revising the duty structure applicable to the export of diesel.

The government also raised the Road and Infrastructure Cess on high-speed diesel, stating that it was "satisfied that the Road and Infrastructure Cess... on high-speed diesel oil, should be increased," and that "the entry 'Rs. 36 per litre' shall be substituted." The revised structure effectively pushed the total export duty on high-speed diesel to Rs 55.5 per litre, up from Rs 21.5 per litre earlier.

Similarly, the duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) had been increased to Rs 42 per litre from Rs 29.5 per litre, as per the amended notification, which states that "for the entry... the entry 'Rs. 42 per litre' shall be substituted." At the same time, export duty on petrol remained unchanged at zero.

Officials said the notifications were issued under powers granted by the Central Excise Act, 1944 and relevant provisions of the Finance Acts, and emphasised that the changes were necessary in the "public interest." All five notifications noted that "circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate action". (ANI)