The Dept of Consumer Affairs has amended rules, cutting the standard weights needed for verifying high-capacity weighing instruments from 50% to 20% of their max capacity. The move aims to reduce compliance costs and improve ease of doing business.

In a move aimed at reducing compliance costs and improving ease of doing business, the Department of Consumer Affairs has amended the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011 to significantly cut the quantity of standard weights required for verifying high-capacity weighing instruments.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution press release, the amendment introduces "a scientific, repeatability-based verification approach" for weighing instruments with a maximum capacity of one tonne and above.

Details of the Amended Rule

The ministry said the earlier rules required "standard weights of at least one tonne or 50 per cent of the maximum capacity of the instrument, whichever was greater," before verification could be completed using constant loads. Under the revised provisions, this requirement has been reduced substantially. "Based on the successful conduct of the repeatability test, the mandatory quantity of standard weights required before substitution with constant loads has been reduced from 50 per cent of the maximum capacity to only one-fifth (20 per cent) of the maximum capacity, while maintaining the prescribed standards of verification accuracy and reliability," the release said.

Benefits for Industries and Operators

The ministry said the earlier requirement often created "significant logistical challenges, transportation costs and operational difficulties for industries and weighbridge operators."

It added that the amendment is expected to deliver multiple benefits, including a "significant reduction in compliance burden for industries, warehouses, logistics operators and weighbridge owners," while also lowering transportation and handling costs associated with moving large quantities of standard weights. The revised rules are also expected to enable "faster verification of high-capacity weighing instruments, reducing operational downtime" and improve the efficiency of Legal Metrology verification activities "without compromising accuracy or consumer protection."

Scientific Basis for the Reform

Explaining the basis of the reform, the ministry said it is "based on internationally accepted metrological principles, wherein the repeatability test establishes the consistency and stability of the weighing instrument, thereby enabling reliable verification with a reduced quantity of standard weights."

Modernising Legal Metrology Framework

According to the ministry, the amendment reflects the Department's "continued commitment to modernising the Legal Metrology framework through evidence-based regulatory reforms that balance facilitation of trade with robust consumer protection." It added that the Department has been carrying out reforms to simplify compliance, reduce regulatory burden, strengthen the verification ecosystem and promote technology adoption in Legal Metrology, with the latest amendment aimed at creating "a more efficient, transparent and industry-friendly regulatory environment while ensuring accuracy, fairness and confidence in commercial transactions." (ANI)