The government has made compliance with Indian Standard mandatory for smartphone screen protectors from April 1, 2027. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has brought the product under its compulsory registration framework.

The government has brought smartphone screen protectors under the compulsory registration framework for electronics and information technology goods, making compliance with the prescribed Indian Standard mandatory from April 1, 2027.

New Regulation Details

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), through a Gazette notification dated September 21, amended the Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021 to include screen protectors used for smartphones.

The notification added “Screen Protectors for smartphones” as a new item to the schedule of products covered under the compulsory registration order.

“The provisions of ‘Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021’ shall apply on the goods or articles as specified in the column (2), added to the schedule of the said Order by virtue of this notification, for conforming to the corresponding Indian Standard as specified in the column (3), with effect from 1st April, 2027,” the MeitY Gazette notification said.

Legal Basis and Rationale

The move means manufacturers and other entities dealing in smartphone screen protectors covered by the order will have to ensure that their products conform to the specified Indian Standard once the requirement comes into force.

The notification has been issued under provisions of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016, which empowers the government to prescribe mandatory standards for products in the public interest.

The government said the amendment was made after it was of the opinion that it was “necessary or expedient so to do in the public interest.”

Implementation and Timeline

The compulsory registration framework covers specified electronics and information technology products and requires them to meet the corresponding Indian Standards mentioned in the schedule.

The latest amendment adds smartphone screen protectors to the list of goods covered by the 2021 order.

The government has provided a transition period until March 31, 2027, with the new requirement becoming effective from April 1, 2027. (ANI)