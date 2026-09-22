Indian rice exporters will launch a Global Rice Archive at BIRC 2026 in New Delhi, showcasing 200 Indian and international varieties. The IREF initiative aims to boost exports by helping global buyers discover new speciality and non-Basmati rice.

Indian rice exporters are looking to widen the country’s export basket and reach new markets through a first-of-its-kind Global Rice Archive that will bring around 200 commercially relevant Indian and international rice varieties under one roof at the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026.

A First-of-its-Kind Showcase

The archive, to be unveiled at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi during BIRC 2026 from October 23-25, will allow international buyers to compare varieties based on grain characteristics, appearance, processing formats and origin before engaging directly with exporters and producers, according to the Indian Rice Exporters’ Federation (IREF).

Developed around the theme “200 Varieties. One Cultural Landscape,” the Global Rice Archive will be one of nine immersive Experience Zones at the conference. It will showcase rice not only as a traded commodity but also in the context of geography, biodiversity, culinary traditions and cultivation practices.

The archive will feature international varieties such as Italy’s Arborio, Thailand’s Jasmine and Glutinous RD6 and a Japanese Sushi Rice entry alongside India’s Basmati varieties, aromatic heritage grains, black and red rice and other regional specialities.

Expanding India's Export Potential

IREF expects the initiative to serve as a product-discovery platform for Indian exporters, potentially helping buyers who currently source only a limited number of Indian varieties identify speciality, aromatic and non-Basmati rice suitable for their markets.

“Rice is purchased not only by price but by grain characteristics, cooking behaviour, cuisine and consumer preference. For the first time, a global buyer coming to BIRC will be able to see a wide spectrum of commercially relevant varieties at one place, compare them and then immediately engage with suppliers,” said Dev Garg, speaking on behalf of IREF.

India’s Commercial and Regional Offerings

India’s commercial export offerings at the archive will include 1121, 1718, 1509 and 1401 Basmati, Pusa Basmati, Sugandha, Sharbati, PR-11, PR-14, Parmal and Sona Masoori. These will be displayed across processing formats including raw, steam, sella and golden-sella.

The archive will also showcase regional varieties including Navara and Rakthashali from Kerala; Seeraga Samba, Mappillai Samba and Karuppu Kavuni from Tamil Nadu; Dubraj from Chhattisgarh; Tulaipanji from West Bengal; Chakhao Black Rice from Manipur; Joha from Assam; Kalanamak from Uttar Pradesh; Chinnor from Madhya Pradesh; Ambemohar from Maharashtra; and Mushbudji from Kashmir.

“We believe the Rice Archive can become an important instrument for product discovery and help expand exports beyond the varieties and markets India traditionally serves,” Garg said.

From Discovery to Deals

Each selected grain will be displayed individually using miniature jute sacks and traditional tarazus, with the installation seeking to combine commercial product discovery with the preservation and celebration of rice biodiversity.

The archive will complement BIRC 2026’s structured business-to-business programme, enabling international visitors to move from discovering a rice variety to identifying potential suppliers and discussing transactions within the conference. The Experience Zones will be formally unveiled on the opening day of BIRC 2026 alongside the Rice Sector Vision 2047. The wider conference programme will include knowledge sessions, innovation showcases, buyer-seller meetings and a Rice Festival.