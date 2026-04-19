The government has assured uninterrupted fuel supply amid West Asia tensions, advising against panic buying. It confirmed normal LPG deliveries and said an Indian crude tanker safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz, with maritime safety being monitored.

The government on Sunday said it is ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply and closely monitoring maritime safety amid the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia, even as an Indian-flagged crude tanker safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz.

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Govt Assures Uninterrupted Fuel Supply

"Domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal against bookings with more than 53.5 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered yesterday," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, underlining that there is no disruption in household supply.

The update comes as tensions in West Asia continue to impact global energy routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for oil shipments.

Reassuring citizens, the Ministry said, "Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the Govt is making all efforts to ensure availability of petrol, diesel and LPG."

The government added that it has ensured "100% supply is being made to Domestic LPG, Domestic PNG and CNG (Transport)," even as it undertakes supply rationalisation and demand management measures.

Changing Consumption Patterns

Highlighting changing consumption patterns, the Ministry noted that "more than 39,000 PNG consumers surrendered their LPG connections via MYPNGD.in," indicating a shift towards piped natural gas.

It also pointed to a sharp rise in auto LPG consumption, stating that "avg. Auto LPG sale by PSU OMCs in the month of April-26 (till 17.04.26) is around 305 MT/day against the avg. of 177 MT/day during Feb-26."

Maritime Security in Strait of Hormuz

On maritime developments, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said, "Indian-flagged crude oil tanker Desh Garima safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on 18 April 2026," adding that the vessel, carrying 31 Indian seafarers, is "expected to arrive at Mumbai on 22 April 2026."

However, it also flagged recent security concerns in the region, noting that "two Indian vessels... reported a firing incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," though "there has been no injury to any crew reported."

The government said it is in constant touch with stakeholders to ensure safety. "All Indian seafarers are safe. The situation continues to be closely monitored," the Shipping Ministry added.

Supply, Pricing, and Enforcement Measures

On the supply side, the Petroleum Ministry said refineries are operating at high capacity and "sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained," while retail outlets across the country are functioning normally.

To stabilise domestic availability, the government has also taken pricing and policy measures. "The Middle East crisis has led to an abnormal increase in crude prices; however, to protect consumers, the Government of India has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre," it said.

The Ministry further emphasised enforcement efforts, stating that "more than 2400 raids were conducted across the country" on April 18 to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG.

Reiterating its preparedness, the government said coordinated action with states, industry and agencies is ongoing to ensure energy security and uninterrupted supplies during the current situation.