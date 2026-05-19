Gold prices in India are near record highs, while silver prices continue to rise. This trend is driven by global uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and fluctuating oil prices, which encourage safe-haven buying. Domestically, strong wedding and festival season demand, a weakening rupee, and import costs contribute to the elevated prices.

Gold prices in India remained near record highs on Monday, while silver prices continued to edge upward, reflecting persistent global uncertainty, currency fluctuations and strong domestic demand. Precious metal markets remained volatile amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia, fluctuating crude oil prices and changing investor sentiment worldwide.

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According to market updates, 24-carat gold was trading at around Rs 1.59 lakh to Rs 1.62 lakh per 10 grams across major Indian cities, while silver prices hovered near fresh highs amid tightening import conditions and rising industrial demand.

Latest Gold and Silver Prices In Major Cities

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Around Rs 1.60 lakh Around Rs 1.47 lakh Around Rs 1.85 lakh Mumbai Around Rs 1.59 lakh Around Rs 1.46 lakh Around Rs 1.85 lakh Chennai Around Rs 1.60 lakh Around Rs 1.47 lakh Around Rs 1.94 lakh Kolkata Around Rs 1.59 lakh Around Rs 1.46 lakh Around Rs 1.85 lakh Bengaluru Around Rs 1.56 lakh Around Rs 1.43 lakh Around Rs 1.85 lakh Hyderabad Around Rs 1.46 lakh Around Rs 1.59 lakh Around Rs 2.90 lakh

Prices may vary slightly depending on jewellers, taxes and making charges.

Analysts say gold prices are being supported by global geopolitical tensions and safe-haven buying. The ongoing uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict, concerns over crude oil supply disruptions and expectations around US interest rates have kept bullion markets highly active.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today (May 18, 2026): Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Reuters reported that gold steadied globally after the US paused a possible military strike on Iran, while a weaker dollar also supported bullion prices. However, rising bond yields and inflation concerns capped major gains in international markets.

Silver, meanwhile, has attracted investor attention due to industrial demand and tighter import regulations. Market experts believe silver could remain volatile in the near term as India imposes fresh restrictions on precious metal imports and global commodity markets continue to react to geopolitical developments.

Jewellers and bullion traders said wedding season demand and festival-related purchases are also keeping domestic gold prices elevated despite fluctuations in international spot prices. Industry trackers noted that the weakening rupee and import costs are adding further pressure to retail gold rates in India.

Experts advise buyers to monitor daily market movements before making large purchases, especially as global cues continue to influence domestic bullion prices sharply. Investors are also closely watching crude oil prices, US Federal Reserve policy signals and developments in the Middle East, all of which could determine the next major move in gold and silver markets.

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