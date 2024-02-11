Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Government examining FDI flow from China in Paytm Payments Services amid regulatory hurdles: Report

    Government scrutiny intensifies over Chinese investment in Paytm Payments Services Ltd (PPSL) as regulatory hurdles and ownership changes prompt a thorough examination, while associated entities face Reserve Bank restrictions and compliance issues.

    Government examining FDI flow from China in Paytm Payments Services amid regulatory hurdles: Report snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 8:09 PM IST

     

    The government is reportedly scrutinizing Chinese foreign direct investment in Paytm Payments Services Ltd (PPSL), the payment aggregator arm of One97 Communications Ltd, following PPSL's application for an RBI license in November 2020, which was initially rejected in November 2022, prompting a resubmission to comply with Press Note 3 under FDI rules.

    One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) benefits from investments by the Chinese firm Ant Group Co.

    Also read: Paytm to form advisory committee on regulatory compliance amid RBI clampdown

    Following this, the company submitted an application to the Government of India on December 14, 2022, seeking approval for previous downward investments from OCL into the company to adhere to Press Note 3 under FDI guidelines. A PTI report quoting sources indicated that an inter-ministerial committee is currently reviewing investments from China in PPSL, with a decision on the FDI matter expected after thorough consideration and examination.

    In accordance with Press Note 3, the government mandated prior approval for foreign investments in any sector from nations sharing a land border with India, aiming to prevent opportunistic takeovers of domestic firms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Countries bordering India include China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

    When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Paytm told PTI that PPSL had submitted an online Payment Aggregator (PA) application for online merchants. Subsequently, the regulator requested PPSL to obtain requisite approvals for previous downward investments and to resubmit the application.

    "This is part of the regular process where everybody applying for a payment aggregator licence has to get FDI approval," the spokesperson said.

    The spokesperson affirmed that PPSL adhered to the pertinent guidelines and furnished all necessary documents to the regulator within the specified timeframe. Throughout the interim period, PPSL was permitted to sustain its online payment aggregation operations for existing partners but was instructed not to onboard any new merchants.

    "Since then the ownership structure has changed. The Paytm founder remains the largest stakeholder in the company. Ant Financial reduced its stake in OCL to less than 10 per cent in July 2023. Subsequently, it does not qualify for beneficial company ownership. OCL founding promoter now holds a 24.3 per cent stake. Therefore, your understanding of FDI from China in PPSL is incorrect and misleading," the spokesperson added.

    Also read: PhonePe downloads see a surge amid Paytm scrutiny

    Last month, the Reserve Bank imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL), an affiliate of OCL, preventing it from receiving deposits or top-ups in any customer account, prepaid instruments, wallets, and FASTags, effective from February 29, 2024. The RBI's decision against PPBL comes in the wake of a thorough system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report by external auditors. The RBI highlighted persistent non-compliances and ongoing significant supervisory concerns in PPBL, prompting further supervisory measures.

     

    On March 11, 2022, the RBI prohibited PPBL from enrolling new customers effective immediately.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 8:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EPFO hikes interest rate on deposits to 8.25 per cent from 8.15 per cent gcw

    BREAKING: EPFO hikes interest rate on deposits to 8.25% from 8.15%

    Paytm to form advisory committee on regulatory compliance amid RBI clampdown snt

    Paytm to form advisory committee on regulatory compliance amid RBI clampdown

    Explained RBI's proposed overhaul of digital transaction authentication, moving away from OTP system snt

    Explained: RBI's proposed overhaul of digital transaction authentication, moving away from OTP system

    OpenAI chief Sam Altman to raise trillions of dollars to reshape semiconductor industry Report gcw

    OpenAI chief Sam Altman to raise trillions of dollars to reshape semiconductor industry: Report

    PhonePe downloads see a surge amid Paytm scrutiny

    PhonePe downloads see a surge amid Paytm scrutiny

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING Woman hugs, performs explicit dance moves with PM Modi's cutout at selfie point (WATCH) snt

    SHOCKING! Woman hugs, performs explicit dance moves with PM Modi's cutout at selfie point (WATCH)

    cricket Umesh Yadav's cryptic Instagram post sparks speculation after exclusion from India's Test squad osf

    Umesh Yadav's cryptic Instagram post sparks speculation after exclusion from India's Test squad

    Forest fire breaks out at Mullayanagiri mountain range in Chikkamagaluru, hundreds of plants damaged

    BREAKING: Forest fire breaks out at Mullayanagiri mountain range in Chikkamagaluru, hundreds of plants damaged

    cricket IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's net session boosts team India's hopes ahead of 3rd Test in Rajkot (WATCH) osf

    IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's net session boosts team India's hopes ahead of 3rd Test in Rajkot (WATCH)

    Happy Birthday Vinay Kumar: Top 10 performances by the former pacer osf

    Happy Birthday Vinay Kumar: Top 10 performances by the former pacer

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon