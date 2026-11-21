Gold and silver rates vary across Indian cities due to local taxes, logistics, and global market factors. Daily price fluctuations significantly impact jewellery buyers and investors, with final costs also including making charges and GST.

Gold rates vary across Indian cities due to differences in local bullion association pricing, taxes, transportation and logistics costs. Consequently, buyers may notice differences in the prices quoted by jewellery retailers in different locations.

For jewellery buyers, the daily movement in gold prices is particularly important as even small fluctuations can affect the overall cost of purchases. Silver buyers and investors are also tracking price movements closely amid continued volatility in the precious metals market.

Gold, Silver Prices For November 21

City 22kt Gold 24kt Gold Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 11,524 Rs 12,571 Rs 1,74,900 Mumbai Rs 11,509 Rs 12,556 Rs 1,74,900 Chennai Rs 11,509 Rs 12,556 Rs 1,74,900 Bengaluru Rs 11,509 Rs 12,556 Rs 1,74,900 Hyderabad Rs 11,509 Rs 12,556 Rs 1,74,900 Kolkata Rs 11,509 Rs 12,556 Rs 1,74,900

What Affects the Prices of Gold and Silver?

Global demand, changes in the US currency, expectations for interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical developments are some of the local and worldwide variables that affect the price of gold and silver.

Although local taxes, shipping costs, and bullion association rates might cause variances between towns, changes in worldwide bullion prices are reflected in India's domestic market.

Additionally, buyers should keep in mind that the final jewelry purchase price may contain extra manufacturing costs and 3% GST, which are not included in the given bullion prices.