On July 29, 2026, gold prices in India experienced a marginal decline, reflecting weak global trends and cautious investor sentiment. Indicative retail rates for 24-karat gold were approximately Rs 1,42,250 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold was about Rs 1,30,396. Silver prices remained stable.

Gold prices declined marginally across India on Wednesday, July 29, reflecting weak global bullion trends and cautious investor sentiment. According to the latest market data, 24-karat gold is priced at Rs 1,42,250 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold is available at Rs 1,30,396 per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver, meanwhile, remained stable at Rs 2,16,480 per kilogram.

Gold and Silver Rates in Major Indian Cities (July 29, 2026)

City 24K Gold (Rs /10g) 22K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg) Delhi Rs 1,41,750 Rs 1,29,938 Rs 2,15,720 Mumbai Rs 1,42,000 Rs 1,30,167 Rs 2,16,090 Kolkata Rs 1,41,810 Rs 1,29,993 Rs 2,15,810 Chennai Rs 1,42,410 Rs 1,30,543 Rs 2,16,720 Bengaluru Rs 1,42,110 Rs 1,30,268 Rs 2,16,260 Hyderabad Rs 1,42,220 Rs 1,30,368 Rs 2,16,430

Note: Gold and silver prices are indicative retail rates and may vary slightly depending on local taxes, transportation charges, GST, making charges and individual jewellers' pricing.

The yellow metal has witnessed fluctuations over the past few sessions as investors weigh expectations surrounding global interest rates, inflation, the strength of the US dollar and geopolitical developments. A firmer dollar and easing safe-haven demand have kept pressure on international gold prices, which has also influenced domestic bullion rates.

Although gold prices are broadly uniform across most metropolitan cities, slight variations exist due to state taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers' pricing policies. The rates listed are indicative retail prices and exclude making charges and GST, which vary from one jeweller to another.

Silver prices, too, continue to remain in focus as industrial demand and global economic trends influence the precious metal. The white metal is widely used in solar panels, electronics and electric vehicles, apart from jewellery and investment purposes. Market experts expect both gold and silver prices to remain volatile in the near term as traders await fresh economic data from major global economies.

For jewellery buyers, experts recommend purchasing only BIS hallmarked gold and comparing rates across reputed jewellers before making a purchase. Investors looking at bullion as a long-term investment should also keep an eye on international price movements, currency fluctuations and central bank policies.

With the festive and wedding season approaching later this year, demand for precious metals is expected to pick up. However, future price movements will largely depend on global market cues, domestic demand and changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.