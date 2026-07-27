Gold prices increased, driven by easing geopolitical tensions, a softer US dollar, and lower oil prices that reduced inflation concerns, boosting its safe-haven appeal. Silver prices also rose. Investors are now awaiting policy decisions from central banks, particularly the US Federal Reserve, regarding future interest rates.

Gold prices traded higher on Sunday, July 27, tracking gains in international bullion markets as easing geopolitical tensions and a softer US dollar supported investor sentiment. The precious metal found fresh buying interest after Brent crude prices declined following the United States' decision to pause military strikes on Iran, reducing inflation concerns and boosting demand for safe-haven assets.

Internationally, spot gold gained as lower oil prices improved expectations that inflation could cool, while investors also awaited upcoming policy decisions from major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve. Analysts believe any signals on future interest rate cuts could influence the next move in bullion prices.

In the domestic market, gold prices remained firm across major cities. Jewellery rates vary slightly from one city to another due to local taxes, transportation costs and jewellers' margins. Buyers are advised to verify prevailing rates before making purchases, particularly during the ongoing wedding and festive buying season.

Silver prices also remained elevated in line with the positive trend in precious metals. Market experts say bullion may continue to witness volatility this week as traders react to global economic data, geopolitical developments and monetary policy expectations.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (Per 10 grams/1 kg)

City 22K Gold (Rs /10g) 24K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg) Delhi Rs 1,45,070 Rs 1,32,990 Rs 2,39,900 Mumbai Rs 1,32,840 Rs 1,44,920 Rs 2,39,900 Kolkata Rs 1,32,840 Rs 1,44,920 Rs 2,39,900 Chennai Rs 1,32,990 Rs 1,45,080 Rs 2,39,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,32,840 Rs 1,44,920 Rs 2,39,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,32,840 Rs 1,44,920 Rs 2,39,900

Source: India.com bullion market update and leading jewellers' daily rates.

With gold continuing to trade near record highs, experts recommend that buyers compare rates across reputed jewellers and ensure all purchases carry a BIS hallmark. Investors, meanwhile, are closely monitoring global economic cues, crude oil prices and the Federal Reserve's policy outlook, all of which could determine the next direction for gold and silver prices in the coming days.