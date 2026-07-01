A Department of Commerce delegation visited Andhra Pradesh to review the FCV tobacco market. Led by an Additional Secretary, the team met CM Naidu and assured growers that the Centre is monitoring the situation to safeguard their interests.

The Department of Commerce is closely monitoring the market situation for Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco in Andhra Pradesh and is examining measures to safeguard the interests of farmers in coordination with the state government, the Tobacco Board and other stakeholders, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Delegation Reviews Market Situation

The assurance came during a visit by a Department of Commerce delegation, led by Additional Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, to Andhra Pradesh on July 25 to review the prevailing market situation for FCV tobacco. According to a release, the delegation participated in a meeting chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, which was also attended by the Chairman and Executive Director of the Tobacco Board. The discussions focused on protecting the interests of FCV tobacco growers and exploring long-term measures to ensure stability in the sector.

During the visit, the delegation also inspected the Tobacco Board's auction platform at Vellampalli, where officials reviewed the ongoing auction process and interacted with farmers to understand the prevailing market conditions. The ministry said the delegation appreciated the "transparent and orderly conduct of the auctions by the Tobacco Board."

Government Assures Support for Farmers

Additional Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav assured growers that "the Government of India is closely monitoring the evolving market situation." He said in coordination with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the Tobacco Board and other stakeholders, the Government is actively examining appropriate measures to safeguard the interests of FCV tobacco farmers.

The visit was part of the Centre's review of the FCV tobacco market in Andhra Pradesh, one of India's key tobacco-producing states, amid efforts to ensure market stability and protect growers' interests, the ministry said. (ANI)