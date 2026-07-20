On July 20, gold prices increased in domestic and international markets as investors monitored global economic conditions, inflation, and geopolitical tensions. Silver prices also remained elevated, supported by industrial demand and market sentiment. Despite recent volatility, gold is viewed as a safe-haven asset.

Gold prices witnessed a firm trend on Sunday, July 20, with the yellow metal trading higher in both domestic and international markets as investors continued to monitor global economic developments, inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions. Silver also remained in focus, with bullion markets reacting to movements in overseas markets.

Gold and Silver Rate Today (July 20)

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,43,430 Rs 1,40,855 Rs 2,29,900 Mumbai Rs 1,43,280 Rs 1,40,996 Rs 2,29,900 Kolkata Rs 1,43,280 Rs 1,42,123 Rs 2,29,900 Chennai Rs 1,43,280 Rs 1,43,280 Rs 2,29,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,43,280 Rs 1,40,855 Rs 2,29,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,43,280 Rs 1,40,855 Rs 2,29,900

Internationally, investors remained cautious as expectations over interest rates, inflation and global geopolitical developments continued to influence sentiment. Gold, traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset, has remained volatile in recent sessions despite strong long-term demand. Analysts say traders are closely tracking crude oil prices, central bank commentary and macroeconomic data for fresh direction.

Silver prices also stayed elevated, supported by industrial demand and broader precious metals sentiment. Experts advise buyers planning jewellery purchases or investment to compare rates across reputed jewellers before making a purchase, as retail prices can differ from benchmark bullion prices.

With the wedding season and festive demand expected to pick up in the coming months, both gold and silver are likely to remain under close watch. Investors are also advised to look for BIS hallmarked jewellery to ensure purity and authenticity.