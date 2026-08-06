On August 6, gold and silver prices extended their rally in domestic and international markets due to strong buying interest. Investors sought safe-haven assets, supported by a softer US dollar and firm industrial demand for silver.

Gold prices extended their rally on Wednesday, August 6, with both domestic and international bullion markets witnessing strong buying interest. Silver also traded higher, supported by firm industrial demand and improving global market sentiment. Investors continued to flock to safe-haven assets despite easing geopolitical tensions, while expectations surrounding central bank policy and global economic data kept precious metals in focus.

According to market data, 24-carat gold traded around Rs 1.45 lakh per 10 grams across major Indian cities, while 22-carat gold remained above Rs 1.33 lakh per 10 grams. Silver prices also stayed elevated, with the metal trading close to Rs 2.40 lakh per kilogram in most retail markets after recent gains.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (August 6)

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,33,76 Rs 1,45,910 Rs 2,40,100 Mumbai Rs 1,33,610 Rs 1,45,760 Rs 2,40,100 Kolkata Rs 1,33,610 Rs 1,45,760 Rs 2,40,100 Chennai Rs 1,33,610 Rs 1,45,760 Rs 2,40,100 Bengaluru Rs 1,33,610 Rs 1,45,760 Rs 2,40,100 Hyderabad Rs 1,33,610 Rs 1,45,760 Rs 2,40,100

The recent uptrend comes after bullion prices rallied for the second consecutive session, supported by a softer US dollar, declining crude oil prices and optimism over global monetary policy. Analysts say investors are also monitoring upcoming US economic data for fresh cues on interest rates, which could influence gold's next move.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), both gold and silver futures continued to trade in positive territory as traders increased their positions. Jewellers noted that demand remains healthy despite elevated prices, with buyers making purchases ahead of the upcoming festive and wedding season.

Retail gold rates differ slightly from city to city due to local taxes, transportation costs and jewellers' pricing policies. Consumers are advised to compare rates and ensure BIS hallmark certification before making purchases.

Gold continues to remain one of the preferred investment avenues for Indian households, especially during periods of market uncertainty. With global economic developments and currency movements expected to remain volatile, analysts believe bullion prices could continue witnessing sharp swings in the coming weeks. Investors should closely track international market cues, the rupee-dollar exchange rate and domestic demand before taking fresh investment decisions.