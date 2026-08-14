On August 14, 2026, gold and silver prices in India remained elevated. Pan-India, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,53,600 per 10 grams, while silver 999 fine stood at Rs 2,36,790 per kg.

Gold and silver prices remained elevated in India on Friday, August 14, 2026, with both precious metals continuing to attract attention amid their strong gains over recent months. The latest bullion data showed 24-carat gold at Rs 1,53,600 per 10 grams at the pan-India level, while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,40,800 per 10 grams. Silver 999 fine stood at Rs 2,36,790 per kg around 6:10 am.

Gold has delivered a sharp rally over the past year. The price of 24K gold has risen nearly 8% over the past month and gained around 53% over the last year. Rates differed across major cities, with Chennai recording the highest gold prices among the cities listed, while Delhi reported the lowest.

Gold and Silver Rates Today, August 14, 2026

City 24K Gold (Rs /10 grams) 22K Gold (Rs /10 grams) Silver 999 Fine (Rs /kg)

Mumbai Rs 1,53,320 Rs 1,40,543 Rs 2,36,360

Delhi Rs 1,53,060 Rs 1,40,305 Rs 2,35,960

Chennai Rs 1,53,770 Rs 1,40,956 Rs 2,37,050

Kolkata Rs 1,53,120 Rs 1,40,360 Rs 2,36,050

Bengaluru Rs 1,53,450 Rs 1,40,663 Rs 2,36,550

Hyderabad Rs 1,53,570 Rs 1,40,773 Rs 2,36,740

Silver prices also remained firm. Silver 999 fine was priced at Rs 2,36,790 per kg, while Silver 925 sterling stood at Rs 2,19,031 per kg. Silver 999 fine has gained nearly 2% over the past week and delivered returns of almost 106% over the past year, underlining its strong performance.

Among major metros, Chennai recorded the highest silver rate at Rs 2,37,050 per kg, while Delhi had the lowest at Rs 2,35,960. Buyers should note that gold and silver rates can vary between cities and change in response to international prices, currency movements, local demand and other market factors.