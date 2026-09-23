Gold and silver prices remain a major focus for Indian buyers ahead of the festive season. Rates vary across cities due to local taxes and demand. 22K gold is typically used for making jewelry, while 24K is preferred for financial investments.

Gold and silver prices remain in focus on Wednesday, September 23, as investors and consumers track the latest precious metal rates across major Indian cities. Gold continues to be closely watched by buyers ahead of the festive and wedding season, while silver remains popular among both retail buyers and investors.

The latest city-wise figures show differences in gold and silver prices across markets. The rates can vary from one city to another because of factors such as local taxes, transportation costs, demand, market conditions and other pricing components. Consumers planning to purchase jewellery, coins or bullion should therefore check the latest local rate before making a purchase.

Gold and Silver Rates Today

City 22K Gold (Rs/10g) 24K Gold (Rs/10g) Silver (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 1,40,240 Rs 1,52,980 Rs 2,44,900 Mumbai Rs 1,40,090 Rs 1,52,830 Rs 2,44,900 Kolkata Rs 1,40,090 Rs 1,52,830 Rs 2,49,900 Chennai Rs 1,40,090 Rs 1,52,830 Rs 2,49,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,40,540 Rs 1,53,320 Rs 2,49,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,53,320 Rs 1,53,320 Rs 2,49,900

Gold prices are generally tracked in two widely used purities. 22K gold is commonly associated with jewellery because it contains a higher proportion of other metals that provide additional strength, while 24K gold represents the highest commonly traded purity and is generally associated with investment products such as bars and coins.

Silver, meanwhile, continues to attract attention as both a precious metal and an industrial commodity. Its demand is influenced not only by jewellery and investment buying but also by industrial applications. This makes silver prices sensitive to developments in both financial markets and the broader economy.

For jewellery buyers, the quoted gold rate is only one part of the final purchase price. Making charges, wastage charges, GST and other applicable costs can increase the amount ultimately paid at the jewellery counter. Buyers should ask jewellers for a complete price breakup before completing a transaction.

Precious metal prices can also change frequently in response to international bullion markets, currency movements, investor sentiment and domestic demand. The rates listed above provide a city-wise reference for September 23 and can help buyers compare prices before purchasing gold or silver.

Consumers should verify the latest rate with their jeweller before making a purchase, particularly when buying larger quantities or investment-grade precious metals.