Gold and silver prices remain elevated globally, driven by US Federal Reserve rate decisions, dollar fluctuations, and oil price movements. Spot gold traded below $4,350 per ounce. In India, domestic rates vary across cities due to local taxes, with 24K gold priced around Rs 1,53,000 per 10 grams and silver near Rs 2,37,000 per kilogram.

Gold prices remained elevated on Friday, while silver continued to trade at high levels as investors assessed the impact of the latest US Federal Reserve rate decision, movements in the dollar and changes in oil prices.

Spot gold was trading below $4,350 per ounce in early trading on September 18. US gold futures were also slightly lower, while easing oil prices offered some support to bullion markets. The domestic spot gold price closed Thursday at Rs 1,51,165 per 10 grams, while silver settled at Rs 2,29,230 per kilogram. On the futures market, October gold was around Rs 1,53,048 per 10 grams, while silver rose 1.45% to Rs 2,38,195 per kilogram.

The latest city-wise data shows that 24K gold is priced at Rs 1,53,430 per 10 grams in Mumbai, Rs 1,53,170 in Delhi and Rs 1,53,880 in Chennai. For 22K gold, Mumbai's rate is Rs 1,40,644 per 10 grams, while Delhi is at Rs 1,40,406. Chennai has the highest 22K rate among these six cities at Rs 1,41,057.

City-Wise Gold And Silver Rates

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver 999 (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,40,406 Rs 1,53,170 Rs 2,37,230 Mumbai Rs 1,40,644 Rs 1,53,430 Rs 2,37,640 Kolkata Rs 1,40,461 Rs 1,53,230 Rs 2,37,330 Chennai Rs 1,41,057 Rs 1,53,880 Rs 2,38,330 Bengaluru Rs 1,40,754 Rs 1,53,550 Rs 2,37,830 Hyderabad Rs 1,40,864 Rs 1,53,670 Rs 2,38,020

Note: The city-wise figures above are from the latest September 18 data available in the morning; rates can move during the trading day.

Silver prices also remain significant for buyers and investors. Silver 999 is quoted at Rs 2,37,640 per kilogram in Mumbai, Rs 2,37,230 in Delhi and Rs 2,38,330 in Chennai. Kolkata's rate is Rs 2,37,330.

Globally, gold's near-term movement is expected to remain sensitive to the US dollar, Treasury yields and expectations around Federal Reserve policy. The rupee also weakened against the dollar, while Brent crude prices eased after recent gains.

Gold and silver prices can vary between cities and jewellers depending on local taxes, premiums and other charges. Buyers should therefore verify the prevailing rate before making a purchase.