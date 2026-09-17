At SEMICON India 2026, executives from L&T, Lam Research & Fujifilm said India's semiconductor push is moving to commercial production. Focus is shifting to manufacturing, materials, and local supply chains, with major investments announced.

L&T Semiconductor Enters Production Phase L&T Semiconductor Technologies CEO Sandeep Kumar said around 40 of the company’s products have now entered production, after an initial period focused largely on product development and customer acquisition.The products include power modules for air-conditioning systems, two-wheelers, robotics and energy applications, along with communication modules for two-wheelers, smart meters and point-of-sale systems. The company also has products for four-wheelers. The company is developing more products, including a vision chip, an e-passport security chip and higher-voltage power modules. It is also developing an integrated power module for 800-volt hyperscaler applications used in data centres. Lam Research Expands India Footprint Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research is also expanding its manufacturing footprint in India. The company on Wednesday announced plans to invest approximately Rs 10,000 crore in India over the next several years to establish its first silicon component manufacturing facility in the country and expand its advanced research and development operations. Workforce and Supplier Development Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate Vice President and Managing Director of Lam Research India, said the company, which has conducted R&D in India for 25 years, is now expanding into manufacturing, workforce development and local supplier development. Lam is also working with the India Semiconductor Mission and IISc on a programme to train 60,000 engineers in semiconductor manufacturing through its Semiverse digital platform, with 99 universities having signed up so far.Raghavan said the new facility will be a vertically integrated silicon manufacturing unit producing components used inside Lam’s semiconductor manufacturing equipment. “The world requires a diversified and reliable supply chain,” he said, adding that expanding and diversifying the company’s footprint would benefit the broader industry. Fujifilm Expands into Semiconductor Materials Fujifilm India is meanwhile expanding into semiconductor materials, another part of the ecosystem required to support chip manufacturing. Managing Director Koji Wada said the company will initially focus on cleaning materials required for front-end semiconductor manufacturing and plans to work with Indian chemical companies while also manufacturing some specialised chemicals itself.Wada said physical infrastructure in Gujarat had improved significantly but flagged customs clearance and smaller regulatory registrations as areas where companies still require government support. Shift Towards Commercialisation and Localisation The comments indicate that the industry’s focus is increasingly shifting from semiconductor project announcements and product development towards production, commercialisation and deeper localisation of the manufacturing supply chain.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) India’s semiconductor push is beginning to move into a commercial production phase, with companies expanding local manufacturing, bringing products to market and building domestic supplier networks, according to industry executives at SEMICON India 2026.Executives from L&T Semiconductor Technologies, Lam Research and Fujifilm India said the next phase of India’s semiconductor growth will increasingly depend on production, materials, manufacturing capacity and stronger local supply chains.L&T Semiconductor Technologies CEO Sandeep Kumar said around 40 of the company’s products have now entered production, after an initial period focused largely on product development and customer acquisition.The products include power modules for air-conditioning systems, two-wheelers, robotics and energy applications, along with communication modules for two-wheelers, smart meters and point-of-sale systems. The company also has products for four-wheelers. The company is developing more products, including a vision chip, an e-passport security chip and higher-voltage power modules. It is also developing an integrated power module for 800-volt hyperscaler applications used in data centres.Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research is also expanding its manufacturing footprint in India. The company on Wednesday announced plans to invest approximately Rs 10,000 crore in India over the next several years to establish its first silicon component manufacturing facility in the country and expand its advanced research and development operations.Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate Vice President and Managing Director of Lam Research India, said the company, which has conducted R&D in India for 25 years, is now expanding into manufacturing, workforce development and local supplier development. Lam is also working with the India Semiconductor Mission and IISc on a programme to train 60,000 engineers in semiconductor manufacturing through its Semiverse digital platform, with 99 universities having signed up so far.Raghavan said the new facility will be a vertically integrated silicon manufacturing unit producing components used inside Lam’s semiconductor manufacturing equipment. “The world requires a diversified and reliable supply chain,” he said, adding that expanding and diversifying the company’s footprint would benefit the broader industry.Fujifilm India is meanwhile expanding into semiconductor materials, another part of the ecosystem required to support chip manufacturing. Managing Director Koji Wada said the company will initially focus on cleaning materials required for front-end semiconductor manufacturing and plans to work with Indian chemical companies while also manufacturing some specialised chemicals itself.Wada said physical infrastructure in Gujarat had improved significantly but flagged customs clearance and smaller regulatory registrations as areas where companies still require government support.The comments indicate that the industry’s focus is increasingly shifting from semiconductor project announcements and product development towards production, commercialisation and deeper localisation of the manufacturing supply chain.