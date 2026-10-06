Gold and silver prices are fluctuating due to changes in the US dollar, bond yields, and global events. While international spot prices recently dipped, future market support remains strong. In India, domestic rates are volatile, with regional variations caused by local taxes and making charges.

Gold and silver prices remain in focus on October 6 as precious-metal markets continue to respond to movements in the US dollar, bond yields, interest-rate expectations and geopolitical developments. Investors and consumers tracking the bullion market are watching the latest domestic rates closely, particularly with the festive season approaching.

In the international market, gold edged lower on Tuesday as a stronger US dollar and higher Treasury yields weighed on the precious metal. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,128.69 per ounce, while silver declined 0.6% to $60.67 per ounce. However, analysts continue to see longer-term support for gold from geopolitical uncertainty and changing expectations around US monetary policy.

Domestic gold prices have also remained volatile in recent sessions. On October 5, gold futures witnessed a sharp decline while silver moved in the opposite direction, highlighting the contrasting movement between the two precious metals. Market movements have been influenced by international prices, currency fluctuations, investor sentiment and changing expectations about interest rates.

For buyers, city-wise prices can differ because local taxes, jewellery-market conditions and other charges influence the final amount paid at retail outlets. The rates below provide a snapshot of the latest indicative bullion prices for the major Indian cities.

Gold and Silver Rates Today - October 6

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,37,563 Rs 1,50,178 Rs 2,29,089 Mumbai Rs 1,37,380 Rs 1,49,978 Rs 2,29,014 Kolkata Rs 1,37,196 Rs 1,49,778 Rs 2,29,114 Chennai Rs 1,37,641 Rs 1,50,263 Rs 2,29,114 Bengaluru Rs 1,37,554 Rs 1,50,168 Rs 2,29,174 Hyderabad Rs 1,37,609 Rs 1,50,228 Rs 2,29,049

Gold and silver rates can change during the day depending on movements in international markets and domestic trading conditions. The price of jewellery can also be higher than the indicative bullion rate because making charges, GST and other applicable costs are added by jewellers.

With gold remaining close to elevated levels and silver also trading at historically high prices, consumers may want to compare rates before making a purchase. The festive period could further influence demand, potentially adding another factor to domestic bullion prices.

For investors, the direction of the US dollar, Treasury yields, Federal Reserve policy expectations and geopolitical developments will remain important indicators for precious metals in the coming sessions.