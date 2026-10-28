Highway Infrastructure Limited has secured two NHAI contracts worth ₹431.86 crore for fee collection in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, marking its largest project win to date while planning strategic corporate expansion through warrant issuance.

Highway Infrastructure Limited Secures NHAI Contracts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Highway Infrastructure Limited (BSE: 544477 | NSE: HILINFRA) has secured two user fee collection contracts from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), together worth about ₹431.86 crore. The Palayam Fee Plaza contract, valued at ₹340.08 crore, is the highest-value contract awarded to the Company to date. At its meeting on 14 October 2026, the Board also approved a preferential issue of warrants to the promoter group, an increase in authorised share capital, and the acquisition of a controlling stake in Indore Highway Real Estates Private Limited.

Details of NHAI Projects

Two NHAI orders worth ₹431.86 crore NHAI, a domestic entity, awarded the contracts through competitive E-Tender for the operation and collection of user fees at two fee plazas. Each contract also covers upkeep and maintenance of the adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishing consumables. Both are to be executed over one year.

Palayam and Baiti Kala Plazas

- Palayam Fee Plaza, Tamil Nadu: The order is valued at ₹340.08 crore, making it the highest-value contract awarded to Highway Infrastructure Limited to date. The plaza is at Km 154/500 of NH-44 on the Krishnagiri to Thumbipadi section (Km 94.000 to Km 180.000).

- Baiti Kala Fee Plaza, Uttar Pradesh: The order is valued at ₹91.78 crore. The plaza is at design Km 175.050 on the four-lane Sultanpur–Varanasi section of NH-56 (new NH-731).

Corporate Developments and Leadership

The Board approved the issue of up to one crore fully convertible warrants to promoter and promoter group members Anoop Agrawal, Riddharth Jain and Tirth Agrawal, a total of up to ₹49 crore. Each warrant converts into one equity share of ₹5 face value.

“The NHAI orders for Palayam and Baiti Kala are a strong endorsement of our capabilities in highway operations, and they give us a significant, visible order book across two key states. The Palayam Fee Plaza contract, valued at ₹340.08 crore, is the highest-value contract awarded to the Company to date and marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. The Board’s decision to issue warrants to the promoter group reflects our confidence in the Company’s growth and our commitment to backing it with our own capital. Together with the increase in authorised capital and the acquisition of a controlling stake in Indore Highway Real Estates, these steps strengthen our balance sheet and widen our presence in infrastructure. We remain focused on executing our projects well and creating long-term value for our shareholders,” said Anoop Agarwal, Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer, Highway Infrastructure Limited

According to company information, Highway Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure company incorporated in 2006 and headquartered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Company is engaged in infrastructure activities, including the operation and collection of user fees at national highway fee plazas for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It is expanding its infrastructure presence through investments, including its proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in Indore Highway Real Estates Private Limited. The Company’s equity shares are listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)