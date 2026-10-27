On October 27, 2026, gold and silver prices showed signs of recovery following a recent decline. Market fluctuations are driven by crude oil prices, US dollar strength, and the upcoming Federal Reserve policy decision.

Gold and silver prices today, October 27, 2026: Precious metal markets are showing signs of recovery after a sharp correction last week, with investors closely tracking crude oil prices, movements in the US dollar and the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision. Buyers planning to purchase jewellery or bullion should check the latest city-wise rates before visiting a jeweller.

According to the bullion market, gold prices in Delhi recovered on Monday, supported by a weaker rupee and a modest improvement in international markets. Silver prices in the national capital remained steady after recording losses over three consecutive sessions.

Gold and Silver rates today - October 27, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,31,000 Rs 1,42,900 Rs 2,20,000 Mumbai Rs 1,30,850 Rs 1,42,750 Rs 2,20,000 Kolkata Rs 1,30,850 Rs 1,42,750 Rs 2,20,000 Chennai Rs 1,30,850 Rs 1,42,750 Rs 2,20,000 Bengaluru Rs 1,30,850 Rs 1,42,750 Rs 2,20,000 Hyderabad Rs 1,30,850 Rs 1,42,750 Rs 2,20,000

Source: Goodreturns. Rates are indicative and may vary by jeweller and locality. GST and making charges may apply.

Why are gold and silver prices fluctuating?

International bullion prices have been under pressure amid rising energy costs, inflation concerns and expectations that US interest rates could remain elevated for longer. Higher bond yields and a stronger dollar can make gold less attractive because the metal does not generate interest.

However, a pullback in crude oil prices has offered some support to gold by easing concerns about inflation. Investors are now watching the US Federal Reserve's October 27–28 policy meeting for clues about the future direction of interest rates.

Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodities Research at Kotak Neo, told ANI that precious metals are responding more to changes in US real interest rates and dollar strength than to traditional safe-haven demand.

Meanwhile, silver prices remain sensitive to both investment sentiment and industrial demand. Market participants will continue monitoring global economic indicators, geopolitical developments and currency movements for fresh direction.

Buyers should remember that retail jewellery prices may differ from indicative market rates because of local charges, taxes and making costs.