India and the Netherlands are strengthening economic ties, focusing on investments in manufacturing, R&D, and digital technology, while exploring the India-EU Free Trade Agreement to diversify supply chains and boost trade market access.

Strengthening India-Netherlands Economic Ties

India and the Netherlands have discussed expanding Dutch investments in India's manufacturing, infrastructure, research and development (R&D) and digital technology sectors, as both countries look to strengthen economic ties and build resilient supply chains. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held discussions with the Netherlands' Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, on Monday, focusing on new opportunities for trade and investment.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, Goyal said, "Discussed advancing the India-Netherlands economic partnership through expanded trade, resilient supply chains and greater Dutch investment in India's manufacturing, R&D, infrastructure, renewable energy, logistics and digital technologies."

Focus on Innovation and Technology

The two ministers also explored cooperation in semiconductors, green hydrogen and clean energy, sectors that are important for India's efforts to expand domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports of advanced technologies. Goyal said they "explored opportunities for collaboration in semiconductors, green hydrogen and clean energy, while leveraging the India-EU FTA to unlock new avenues for trade and investment."

Leveraging the India-EU Trade Agreement

In a separate meeting with members of the Dutch Parliament, Goyal discussed opportunities arising from the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), particularly in expanding market access and strengthening supply chains. He said the discussions covered the agreement's potential to "boost market access, diversify supply chains, and unlock fresh investment opportunities."

Goyal also emphasised cooperation in advanced manufacturing, renewable energy and innovation to build a stronger long-term economic partnership. The discussions come as India and the European Union work towards operationalising their trade agreement, which is expected to provide businesses with greater access to each other's markets.

Future Collaboration Prospects

For India, deeper cooperation with the Netherlands could support investment in technology-intensive manufacturing, clean energy and logistics, while creating opportunities for Indian businesses to expand their presence in European markets. Goyal also expressed his intention to continue discussions with his Dutch counterpart, saying, "Look forward to welcoming him to India soon to take these discussions forward." (ANI)

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