On October 18, 2026, gold and silver prices remain crucial for buyers and investors. Rates vary across cities due to local premiums, international market trends, and currency exchange fluctuations. While 24K gold is ideal for investments, 22K is preferred for durable jewelry.

Gold and silver prices remain important for buyers and investors tracking the bullion market on Sunday, October 18, 2026. Rates can vary across cities depending on local market premiums, transportation expenses and other pricing factors. International bullion movements and changes in the rupee's value against the US dollar also influence domestic prices.

Here is an indicative city-wise comparison using the latest available market data. The linked DNA India article returned an access error, so its exact figures could not be verified.

Gold and Silver Rates - October 18

CIty 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,36,510 Rs 1,49,247 Rs 2,15,748 Mumbai Rs 1,36,327 Rs 1,49,047 Rs 2,15,673 Kolkata Rs 1,36,144 Rs 1,48,847 Rs 2,15,773 Chennai Rs 1,36,588 Rs 1,49,332 Rs 2,15,773 Bengaluru Rs 1,36,501 Rs 1,49,237 Rs 2,15,833 Hyderabad Rs 1,36,556 Rs 1,49,297 Rs 2,15,708

Gold purity is an important consideration when comparing prices. While 24K gold is generally used for investment products such as bars and coins, 22K gold is widely used in jewellery because it offers greater durability.

Silver prices are also closely watched by buyers purchasing jewellery, utensils, coins and investment products. However, the final amount paid at a jewellery store may differ from the quoted metal rate because of making charges, applicable taxes and dealer premiums.

Before making a purchase, consumers should confirm the day's rate with a local jeweller and check the purity and additional charges applicable to their chosen product.