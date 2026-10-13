On October 13, gold and silver prices fluctuated amid global economic uncertainty and anticipation of US inflation data, which influences Federal Reserve interest rate decisions. In India, domestic markets reflected this cautious trend with pressured prices.

Gold and silver prices remained in focus on Tuesday, October 13, as investors weighed global economic uncertainty, oil price movements and the outlook for US interest rates. For Indian buyers, the latest rates offer an important reference point before purchasing jewellery, coins or silver items.

International gold prices fell to around $4,121 an ounce during the early session before recovering some ground. US gold futures also moved higher, suggesting that trading remained unsettled as investors looked for fresh signals on inflation and the direction of monetary policy.

Attention is now turning to the latest US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which could influence expectations for the Federal Reserve's next interest-rate decision. Inflation figures often affect gold because expectations of higher interest rates can make interest-bearing investments more attractive than a precious metal that does not pay interest.

Gold and Silver Rates Today - October 13, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,37,250 Rs 1,51,180 Rs 2,25,340 Mumbai Rs 1,37,100 Rs 1,51,440 Rs 2,25,730 Kolkata Rs 1,37,100 Rs 1,51,240 Rs 2,25,430 Chennai Rs 1,37,250 Rs 1,51,880 Rs 2,26,390 Bengaluru Rs 1,37,150 Rs 1,51,560 Rs 2,25,910 Hyderabad Rs 1,37,100 Rs 1,51,680 Rs 2,26,090

Domestic bullion markets also reflected the cautious mood. Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) held near Rs 1.50 lakh per 10 grams, while silver futures traded lower during the morning session. The previous day's domestic spot prices also showed that both metals had been under pressure.

For jewellery buyers, however, daily price movements are only one part of the calculation. The final amount paid at a store can vary according to the purity of the metal, the jeweller's pricing, making charges and applicable taxes. Buyers comparing prices should therefore check the rate for the correct gold purity and confirm the final bill before making a purchase.

Gold rates are commonly quoted for 22-karat and 24-karat varieties. While 24K gold has a higher purity, 22K gold is widely used in jewellery. Silver prices are generally quoted per kilogram, although retailers may also display smaller quantities.