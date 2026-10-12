Gold and silver prices across Indian cities vary slightly due to local market conditions. These precious metal rates are primarily driven by international market movements, a weaker US dollar, and easing US Treasury yields. Whether purchasing standard jewellery or pure investment gold, buyers should carefully compare local rates.

Gold buyers are keeping a close watch on the bullion market on Monday as prices remain in focus amid movements in international markets. Those planning to purchase jewellery or invest in gold can compare the latest city-wise rates before making a buying decision.

According to bullion market, gold prices across major Indian cities varied slightly on October 12. The differences reflect local market conditions and pricing variations. Both 22-carat and 24-carat gold rates are relevant to buyers, depending on whether they are shopping for jewellery or looking for higher-purity gold.

Gold and Silver City-Wise Rates - October 12

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,38,582 Rs 1,51,180 Rs 2,25,340 Mumbai Rs 1,38,820 Rs 1,51,440 Rs 2,25,730 Kolkata Rs 1,38,637 Rs 1,51,240 Rs 2,25,430 Chennai Rs 1,39,223 Rs 1,51,880 Rs 2,26,390 Bengaluru Rs 1,38,930 Rs 1,51,560 Rs 2,25,910 Hyderabad Rs 1,39,040 Rs 1,51,680 Rs 2,26,090

What Is Driving Gold And Silver Prices?

International market movements, currency fluctuations and investor sentiment continue to influence precious metal prices. Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) finished the previous trading session higher, supported by easing US Treasury yields and a weaker US dollar. These factors can influence demand for gold as an investment asset.

In overseas markets, gold and silver also recorded gains during the latest reported trading period. Market participants are monitoring developments in the global economy and currency markets for clues about the direction of precious metal prices.

Silver remains another important consideration for investors and consumers, with industrial demand and global market trends contributing to price movements.

What Should Gold Buyers Know?

Gold rates can vary by city and jeweller. The final price of jewellery may also include making charges, applicable taxes and other costs. Buyers should therefore confirm the latest local rate and the final bill amount before purchasing.