NVIDIA's board is reportedly moving to oust CEO Jensen Huang following allegations of his ties to an accused Chinese spy and admitted infidelity, causing a sharp decline in the company's stock market valuation amid investigations.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Faces Ousting Amid Allegations

The 'skeletons' are literally tumbling out of the closet for embattled NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. Even as the company board is reportedly considering ousting Huang as CEO amidst allegations of his links to a woman identified as an alleged 'Chinese spy, it has now emerged that in May 2026 a Wall Street 'Short seller' Culper research had flagged Huang's alleged links to Alice Huang (the woman now claimed to be a Chinese Intel asset).

According to CBS News, on May 13 this year Culper Research published a 40-page report highlighting Huang's ties to Alice Huang, a former television reporter and financial industry executive. Short-sellers use a trading strategy that yields profits when a company's shares decline, and Culper disclosed in its report that it had bet against Nvidia's stock. According to the report, a copy of which is with ANI, Culper research said, "Nvidia has repeatedly vouched for Megaspeed – its single largest Southeast Asian chip buyer currently under investigation by both U.S. Commerce and Singapore authorities."

Details of the Reported Relationships

"Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has not only vouched for Megaspeed, but seems to have quite literally walked alongside Megaspeed at every step, while maintaining an uncomfortably close relationship with Megaspeed’s Alice Huang, a Chinese national. He was first spotted partying with Alice Huang in June 2024 – the same month the Apex/Alibaba pledge was filed. He then dined with Alice Huang in Taiwan in May 2025 – just weeks after the news of U.S. trade restrictions. Finally, per one current Megaspeed employee, Jensen visits Megaspeed-linked data centers “every few months” and “every single time” he visits, he is accompanied by representatives from Alibaba. The Megaspeed employee characterized their relationship with Jensen as “very close”, corroborating another former Nvidia employee’s suggestion to us that many Nvidia employees wondered if there was a special relationship," the report stated.

Financial Impact and Board Investigation

Meanwhile, Nvidia's stock price tumbled after the close of trading on Wednesday on news that the chipmaker's board of directors is preparing to oust longtime CEO Jensen Huang. CBS News reported, Nvidia shares fell more than 8%, to $159.51, in after-hours trading. The drop continued a steep decline in the company's market value, which has sunk more than $450 billion since Nvidia announced the probe into Jensen Huang's conduct on Nov. 8.

Wall Street Journal had reported that the NVIDIA board of directors is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang soon. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Journal said that this followed the allegations of Huang's affair with the alleged Chinese Spy. Huang has acknowledged his affair with the woman and reportedly discussed his infidelity with his staff in meetings on Monday and Tuesday. Following Huang's acknowledgement, Nvidia's board said it had initiated an investigation into the matter, with the inquiry being led by law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

The reported developments come amid growing scrutiny of the 63-year-old executive following revelations about his personal relationships and their potential implications for the company. The New York Times reported that Huang had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reports to him. Citing five people who worked at the company, The New York Times said that the relationship had not previously been reported. Nvidia was co-founded by Huang in 1993, and the company now designs the powerful semiconductors that fuel many of the world's leading AI firms. (ANI)