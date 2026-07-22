Gold and silver prices remained firm in the domestic market, tracking gains in international bullion markets. This trend is driven by geopolitical uncertainty and expectations around global central bank policy. In India, prices are also influenced by the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import costs, and local demand.

Gold and silver prices remained firm in the domestic market on Wednesday (July 22), tracking gains in international bullion markets amid geopolitical uncertainty and expectations surrounding global central bank policy. Domestic bullion rates continue to be influenced by overseas price movements, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import costs and local demand from jewellers and retail buyers.

According to the latest market data, 24-carat and 22-carat gold prices continued to trade at elevated levels across major Indian cities, while silver also held steady. Although prices vary slightly from one city to another due to local taxes and transportation costs, the overall trend remains positive.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (July 22, 2026)

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,43,800 Rs 1,31,800 Rs 2,35,000 Mumbai Rs 1,43,650 Rs 1,31,650 Rs 2,35,000 Kolkata Rs 1,43,650 Rs 1,31,650 Rs 2,35,000 Chennai Rs 1,44,250 Rs 1,32,200 Rs 2,45,000 Bengaluru Rs 1,43,650 Rs 1,31,650 Rs 2,35,000 Hyderabad Rs 1,43,650 Rs 1,31,650 Rs 2,45,000

Note: Rates may vary marginally across jewellers due to making charges, GST and local levies.

Internationally, gold hovered near a two-week high as investors sought the safe-haven metal amid continuing geopolitical tensions and expectations that the US Federal Reserve will maintain its current interest-rate stance. Silver, platinum and palladium also recorded gains in global trade, lending additional support to domestic precious metal prices.

Jewellers advise customers to verify hallmark certification, compare making charges across retailers and check city-specific rates before making purchases. Investors, meanwhile, continue to monitor global developments, currency movements and commodity market trends, all of which play an important role in determining bullion prices in India.

With the festive and wedding season expected to gather momentum in the coming months, demand for precious metals is likely to remain healthy. Market experts believe gold will continue to receive support from safe-haven buying, while silver may benefit from both investment demand and industrial consumption.