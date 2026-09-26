India's tourism sector is projected to significantly boost economic activity and employment, contributing 5.22% to GDP in 2023-24. The government is expanding the digital tourism ecosystem with AI and plans major infrastructure upgrades.

India’s tourism sector is expected to play a growing role in economic activity and employment as the country expands its digital tourism ecosystem, with the sector contributing 5.22 per cent to GDP and supporting 8.46 crore jobs in 2023-24, the government said ahead of World Tourism Day 2026. The government highlighted the growing use of digital platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) to make travel more personalised, accessible and seamless.

World Tourism Day will be observed on September 27 under the theme “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism”, placing technology at the centre of discussions around the future of the sector. Tourism activity has also expanded sharply in recent years. Domestic tourist visits reached 428.55 crore in 2025, compared with 67.7 crore in 2021, while foreign tourist visits increased to 2.53 crore from 0.1 crore during the same period. Foreign exchange earnings from tourism rose to Rs 2,76,831 crore in 2025, from Rs 63,978 crore in 2021.

Digital Initiatives Driving Growth

The government said digital tools are increasingly changing how travellers discover, plan and experience destinations. India’s e-Visa facility, which was available to nationals of 43 countries when introduced in 2014, has now expanded to 172 countries, with entry permitted through 88 international ports. Around 78 per cent of visas are now issued electronically, while about 95 per cent of e-Visa applications are processed within 72 hours.

The revamped Incredible India Digital Platform provides virtual experiences across cultural, heritage, adventure, gastronomical, wellness, art and craft and rural attractions. Its AI-powered features include real-time weather updates, city exploration and access to travel services.

The Ministry of Tourism is also set to launch the National Digital Tourism Stack, an open digital public infrastructure initiative aimed at making tourism offerings more discoverable, accessible and trustworthy. Another initiative, Dekho Apna Desh 2.0, will focus on promoting lesser-known destinations and distributing tourist footfall more evenly.

Infrastructure Expansion to Boost Connectivity

The government is simultaneously expanding physical tourism infrastructure. Under the Modified UDAN scheme for 2026-27 to 2035-36, an approved outlay of 28,840 crore includes plans to develop 100 airports and 200 modern helipads, aimed at improving connectivity to tourism destinations. (ANI)