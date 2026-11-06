Gold and silver prices are closely monitored during Diwali and Dhanteras due to high domestic demand. Currently, gold prices have slightly declined, whereas silver rates have increased. These metal prices are influenced by global market trends, currency exchange rates, and industrial demand.

Gold and silver prices remain in focus on Friday, November 6, as buyers and investors keep a close watch on precious metal movements ahead of the Diwali festivities. With Dhanteras being observed today, demand for gold and silver purchases is expected to remain an important factor in the domestic bullion market.

The latest market data shows a mixed movement in precious metal prices. While the domestic benchmark for gold witnessed a marginal decline compared with the previous closing price, silver recorded an increase. This comes amid continuing fluctuations in international bullion markets, where investors are tracking economic developments, currency movements and global market sentiment.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international spot prices, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, import duties and domestic demand. Since India imports a substantial portion of its gold requirements, movements in the global market can have a direct impact on domestic prices.

Silver, meanwhile, is influenced by both investment demand and industrial consumption. The metal is widely used in electronics, solar panels and other industrial applications, making its price movements sensitive to changes in global manufacturing activity and investor sentiment.

City-wise prices can vary because of local taxes, transportation costs, dealer margins and regional demand. Buyers should also remember that the final jewellery bill may include additional expenses such as making charges and applicable GST.

Gold And Silver Rates Today: City-Wise Prices

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,34,010 Rs 1,46,290 Rs 1,91,314 Mumbai Rs 1,33,820 Rs 1,46,090 Rs 1,91,239 Kolkata Rs 1,33,640 Rs 1,45,890 Rs 1,91,339 Chennai Rs 1,34,080 Rs 1,46,380 Rs 1,91,339 Bengaluru Rs 1,34,000 Rs 1,46,280 Rs 1,91,399 Hyderabad Rs 1,34,050 Rs 1,46,340 Rs 1,91,274

With the festive buying season underway, consumers planning to purchase jewellery, coins or bullion should compare prices across jewellers before making a decision. Checking the purity and hallmarking details is equally important when purchasing gold jewellery.

Gold jewellery is commonly sold in 22-carat purity, while 24-carat gold is generally preferred for investment in coins and bars. Silver is traded in different purity grades, with 999 fine silver being a widely followed benchmark.

Investors and jewellery buyers should keep track of daily price movements before making purchasing decisions, as bullion rates can change with market conditions.