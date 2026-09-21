On September 21, gold and silver prices fluctuated due to global trends, geopolitical tensions, and US monetary policy expectations. While international spot gold and US futures slightly declined, India's domestic MCX gold futures experienced minor gains.

Gold and silver prices are in focus on September 21 as bullion markets respond to movements in global precious-metal prices and changing expectations around US monetary policy. Spot gold slipped marginally in early trading, while US gold futures also recorded a decline. At the same time, domestic futures showed a different trend, with MCX gold gaining during Monday's session.

The domestic spot gold market had closed the previous session at ₹1,53,176 per 10 grams, while silver ended at ₹2,37,062 per kilogram. MCX gold futures for the October contract rose 0.84%, while silver futures posted a smaller gain.

International bullion prices are being closely watched amid geopolitical tensions and expectations surrounding US interest rates. Spot gold was hovering around $4,365 per ounce in early trading, while US gold futures were around $4,407 per ounce.

Gold prices can vary between Indian cities because of local market conditions, taxes, logistics and other pricing factors. The rates below provide a city-wise snapshot of 22-carat and 24-carat gold along with silver prices for major markets.

Gold and Silver Rates Today: City-Wise

City 22K Gold (Rs/10g) 24K Gold (Rs/10g) Silver (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 1,42,990 Rs 1,55,980 Rs 2,54,900 Mumbai Rs 1,42,840 Rs 1,55,830 Rs 2,54,900 Kolkata Rs 1,42,840 Rs 1,55,830 Rs 2,54,900 Chennai Rs 1,42,840 Rs 1,55,830 Rs 2,54,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,42,840 Rs 1,55,830 Rs 2,54,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,42,840 Rs 1,55,830 Rs 2,54,900

Silver also remained an important part of the bullion market, with domestic prices affected by both international movements and local demand. Market participants continue to monitor global developments, currency movements, crude oil prices and US bond yields for their potential impact on precious metals.

Consumers should also remember that online bullion rates are indicative. The final amount paid for jewellery can be higher because of making charges, GST and other applicable costs. Gold and silver prices can change during the day as domestic and international markets respond to new developments.