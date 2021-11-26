Gold, silver price today, November 26: Gold remains constant, slight change in silver price; check out rates

On Friday, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,630. The price of silver touched Rs 62,900 per kilogramme.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold remained constant at Rs 47,630 from the previous day's market price. On Friday, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,630. The price of silver jumped by Rs 200 per kilogramme to Rs 62,900.

The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 51,100, whereas in Mumbai it costs Rs 47,630. In Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold on Thursday cost Rs 46,850 and Rs 46,630, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,050, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 46,960. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,800, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 47,100. In Bengaluru, the going rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 48,760 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold is worth Rs 44,700.

The rate of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 63,100 while in Chennai, the precious metal is trading at Rs 68,000. In Kolkata and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 63,100 while in Bengaluru, the metal is trading at Rs 68,000.

The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

Chennai:

Gold: Rs 49,050 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 68,000 per kilogram

Mumbai:

Gold: Rs 47,360 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 63,100 per kilogram

Delhi:

Gold: Rs 51,000 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 63,100 per kilogram

Bengaluru:

Gold: Rs 48,760 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 63,100 per kilogram

Kolkata:

Gold: Rs 49,800 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 63,100 per kilogram

Hyderabad:

Gold: Rs 48,760 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 68,000 per kilogram

Kerala:

Gold: Rs 48,760 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 68,000 per kilogram