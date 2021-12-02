Gold, silver price today, December 2: Gold remains constant, change in silver price; check out rates

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Thursday is Rs 48,120. As for silver, the price per kilogram of the precious metal stands at Rs 61,700.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold remained constant at Rs 48,120 from the previous day's market price. On Thursday, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 47,120. The price of silver declined by Rs 200 per kilogramme to Rs 61,700.

The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

Chennai:

Gold: Rs 48,960 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 66,300 per kilogram

Mumbai:

Gold: Rs 48,120 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 61,700 per kilogram

Delhi:

Gold: Rs 51,000 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 61,700 per kilogram

Bengaluru:

Gold: Rs 48,650 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 61,700 per kilogram

Kolkata:

Gold: Rs 49,650 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 61,700 per kilogram

Hyderabad:

Gold: Rs 48,650 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 66,300 per kilogram

Kerala:

Gold: Rs 48,650 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 66,300 per kilogram