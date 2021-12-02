  • Facebook
    Gold, silver price today, December 2: Gold remains constant, change in silver price; check out rates

    The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Thursday is Rs 48,120. As for silver, the price per kilogram of the precious metal stands at Rs 61,700.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 9:18 AM IST
    The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold remained constant at Rs 48,120 from the previous day's market price. On Thursday, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 47,120. The price of silver declined by Rs 200 per kilogramme to Rs 61,700.

    The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 51,000, whereas in Mumbai it costs Rs 48,120. In Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold on Thursday cost Rs 46,750 and Rs 47,120, respectively.

    In Chennai, 24-carat gold costs Rs 46,980, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 44,880. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,650, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 46,950. In Bengaluru, the going rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 48,650 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold is worth Rs 44,600.

    Meanwhile, the price of 1 kg of silver stands decreased by Rs 200 per kg and now stands at Rs 61,600. In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 66,300. In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,700 on Tuesday.

    The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

    Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

    Chennai:

    Gold: Rs 48,960 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 66,300 per kilogram

    Mumbai:

    Gold: Rs 48,120 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 61,700 per kilogram

    Delhi:

    Gold: Rs 51,000 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 61,700 per kilogram

    Bengaluru:

    Gold: Rs 48,650 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 61,700 per kilogram

    Kolkata:

    Gold: Rs 49,650 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 61,700 per kilogram

    Hyderabad:

    Gold: Rs 48,650 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 66,300 per kilogram

    Kerala:

    Gold: Rs 48,650 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 66,300 per kilogram

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 9:26 AM IST
