Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gold prices touch record highs amidst strong bullion market demand

    his remarkable increase, observed over the past 18 days, is attributed to heightened demand driven by central banks purchasing gold reserves and speculation surrounding potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve

    Gold prices touch record highs amidst strong bullion market demand
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 1:49 PM IST

    Gold prices are continuing their upward trajectory, reaching unprecedented levels in both domestic and international markets. The surge in gold prices has seen the precious metal cross the significant milestone of Rs 67,000 per 10 grams in the domestic bullion market, while achieving a record high of $2172 per ounce in the global market.

    This remarkable ascent in gold prices has been witnessed over the past 18 days, with a notable increase of Rs 5000 per 10 grams from the fourth week of February 2024. Presently, gold prices in Chennai have surpassed Rs 67,000, while in Delhi, they hover around Rs 66,410 per 10 grams.

    Experts attribute this surge in gold prices to several factors, including heightened demand spurred by central banks worldwide purchasing gold reserves to bolster their local currencies. Additionally, market speculation surrounding potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve has further fueled demand for gold. 

    The prospect of reduced interest rates is anticipated to devalue the dollar, subsequently driving up the prices of gold.

    The sustained increase in gold prices underscores the enduring appeal of the precious metal as a safe-haven asset amidst global economic uncertainties. Investors and market participants are closely monitoring developments in both the bullion market and macroeconomic indicators to gauge the future trajectory of gold prices.

    India holds the 9th position globally in gold reserves, currently owning 803.58 tonnes of gold, as per data from the World Gold Council website. In contrast, the United States tops the list with 8,133.46 tonnes of gold reserves. Despite a recent surge in gold prices, silver prices have stabilized following a decline of approximately 2.5 per cent in January and February.

    Let us check the gold prices in some of the major cities

    Delhi

    22 carat gold: ₹ 6089 per gram
    24 carat gold: ₹ 6641 per gram

    Mumbai

    22 carat gold: ₹ 6074 per gram
    24 carat gold: ₹ 6626 per gram

    Kolkata

    22 carat gold: ₹ 6074 per gram
    24 carat gold: ₹ 6626 per gram

    Chennai

    22 carat gold: ₹ 6149 per gram
    24 carat gold: ₹ 6709 per gram

    Thiruvananthapuram

    22 carat gold: ₹6,379
    24 carat gold: ₹6,075

    Thane

    22 carat gold: ₹ 6074 per gram
    24 carat gold: ₹ 6626 per gram

    Surat

    22 carat gold: ₹ 6079 per gram
    24 carat gold: ₹ 6631 per gram

    Pune

    22 carat gold: ₹ 6074 per gram
    24 carat gold: ₹ 6626 per gram

    Nagpur

    22 carat gold: ₹ 6074 per gram
    24 carat gold: ₹ 6626 per gram

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 1:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPO News: Six new IPOs to debut at the stock market this week

    IPO News: Six new IPOs to debut at the stock market this week

    Crytocurrency update: Bitcoin's price zooms to over 70000 dollars

    Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin price zooms to over $70,000

    Explained How will 4% hike in DA increase take home salary of govt employees? AJR

    Explained: How will 4% hike in DA increase take home salary of govt employees?

    Cabinet approves 4% dearness allowance hike for government employees gcw

    Centre hikes Dearness Allowance to govt employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners by 4%

    RBI and Bank Indonesia join hands to use local currency in bilateral transactions

    RBI and Bank Indonesia join hands to use local currency in bilateral transactions

    Recent Stories

    cricket Australia claims second spot in WTC standings with 2-0 series victory over New Zealand osf

    Australia claims second spot in WTC standings with 2-0 series victory over New Zealand

    Mullaperiyar dam case: Survey of India report favours Kerala in construction of car parking project anr

    Mullaperiyar dam case: Survey of India report favours Kerala in construction of car parking project

    MH370 disappearance a mass murder? Bombshell documents 'prove pilot planned to make flight vanish forever' AJR

    MH370 disappearance a mass murder? Bombshell documents 'prove pilot planned to make flight vanish forever'

    Believe it or not! Vada Pav among Top 20 best sandwiches in the world; check out its rank gcw

    Believe it or not! Vada Pav among top 20 best sandwiches in the world; check out its rank

    Football Emotional exchange at Anfield: Guardiola supports De Bruyne's animated substitution response osf

    Revealed: Why Pep Guardiola substituted Kevin de Bruyne early in Man City's draw against Liverpool

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon