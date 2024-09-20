Gold price FALLS on September 20: Check 22 and 24 carat rate city-wise

On September 20, gold prices in India hovered around Rs 73,000 per 10 grams. 22-carat gold was priced at approximately Rs 68,240 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold reached Rs 74,440 per 10 grams. This price variation is influenced by factors beyond just the value of gold, including cultural significance and market dynamics.

Gold rates declined in the domestic futures market Thursday morning, tracking weak global cues even though the US Federal Reserve cut benchmark rates by 50 bps and signalled two more cuts may happen this year.

In Delhi, 22 carat gold price per 10 gms is Rs 68,390. The 24 carat gold price per 10 gms is Rs 74,590.

In Mumbai, 22 carat gold price per 10 gms is Rs 68,240. The 24 carat gold price per 10 gms is Rs 74,440.

In Ahmedabad, 22 carat gold price per 10 gms is Rs 68,290. The 24 carat gold price per 10 gms is Rs 74,490.

In Chennai, 22 carat gold price per 10 gms is Rs 68,240. The 24 carat gold price per 10 gms is Rs 74,440.

In Kolkata, 22 carat gold price per 10 gms is Rs 68,240. The 24 carat gold price per 10 gms is Rs 74,440.

In Bengaluru, 22 carat gold price per 10 gms is Rs 68,240. The 24 carat gold price per 10 gms is Rs 74,440.

The retail price of gold in India, which indicates the ultimate cost per unit weight for consumers, is influenced by a number of variables other than its intrinsic worth. Gold is firmly ingrained in Indian culture, serving as a valuable investment and carrying great significance in traditional marriages and celebrations. As market circumstances change, investors and traders actively monitor these developments.

