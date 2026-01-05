India has high public trust in its tax system and strong tax morale, a new international survey finds. The report notes Indians see tax as a civic duty, with 80% willing to pay more for sustainable development initiatives.

India continues to demonstrate relatively high public trust in its tax system, with strong tax morale and a growing perception of taxation as a civic responsibility, according to a new international survey released by global accountancy and policy bodies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Findings for India

The survey, Public Trust in Tax 2025: Asia and Beyond, conducted by ACCA, IFAC, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, and the OECD, covered more than 12,000 respondents across 29 countries, primarily in Asia. Findings show that Asia leads globally in confidence in tax fairness, with India standing out among major economies. In India, nearly 45 per cent of respondents said tax revenues are spent for the public good, while 41 per cent viewed paying taxes as a contribution to their community rather than a financial burden. Reflecting strong ethical attitudes, 68 per cent of Indian respondents said they would never justify cheating on taxes, even if given the opportunity.

Taxation and Sustainability Goals

The survey also highlights India's strong alignment between taxation and sustainability goals. Around 80 per cent of Indian respondents expressed willingness to pay additional taxes to support sustainable development initiatives, indicating broad public acceptance of fiscal policy as a tool for long-term social and environmental progress.

Asian Trends and Digital Services

Across Asia, taxpayers were more likely to perceive tax systems as equitable and transparent compared to Europe and Latin America. Digital tax services were cited as the most effective aspect of tax administration, with clear communication from tax authorities closely linked to higher levels of trust

Expert Commentary

Commenting on the findings, Md. Sajid Khan, Director-India at ACCA, said the Indian results mirror a wider Asian trend where trust in taxation is driven by perceptions of fairness, transparency, and visible public value. "The willingness of Indian respondents to contribute more through taxes to support sustainable development also reflects a growing alignment between fiscal policy and long-term societal goals. Globally, these findings reinforce that trust in tax systems is built when citizens see clear outcomes, equity, and accountability in how revenues are used," noted Sajid Khan He said that citizens' willingness to contribute more for sustainable development reflects increasing confidence in how tax revenues are used.

Report Launch Details

The report was discussed at the IFAC Connect ASIAPAC 2025 event in Jakarta and will be formally launched at a global webinar scheduled for February 11, 2026. (ANI)