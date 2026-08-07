On August 7, precious metal prices in India remained firm amid global economic uncertainty, reflecting strong demand for safe-haven assets. Gold and silver traded at elevated levels across major cities. In these markets, 24K gold was priced above Rs 1.48 lakh per 10 grams, and silver exceeded Rs 2.25 lakh per kilogram.

Precious metal prices remained firm across India on August 7, with both gold and silver continuing to trade at elevated levels amid persistent global economic uncertainty. While investors monitored international bullion prices, currency movements and central bank policy expectations, domestic retail prices reflected steady demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold prices continued to hover above Rs 1.48 lakh per 10 grams for 24K purity in major cities. The trend was similar for 22K gold, which is widely used for jewellery purchases across India. Prices remained above Rs 1.36 lakh per 10 grams in all six metros.

Silver prices also remained strong, with 999 Fine silver trading above Rs 2.25 lakh per kilogram across all key metros.

Gold & Silver Prices on August 7

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,48,570 Rs 1,36,189 Rs 2,25,830 Mumbai Rs 1,48,830 Rs 1,36,428 Rs 2,26,230 Kolkata Rs 1,48,630 Rs 1,36,244 Rs 2,25,920 Chennai Rs 1,49,260 Rs 1,36,822 Rs 2,26,880 Bengaluru Rs 1,48,940 Rs 1,36,528 Rs 2,26,400 Hyderabad Rs 1,49,060 Rs 1,36,638 Rs 2,26,580

Domestic bullion prices are influenced by several factors, including international spot prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import duties, GST and local demand. Since transportation costs and local taxes vary, retail prices may differ slightly from one city to another.

Market experts believe precious metals could remain volatile in the coming sessions as investors await fresh global economic data and monitor geopolitical developments. Those planning to invest in bullion or purchase jewellery should compare city-wise rates and factor in additional charges such as making charges before finalising their purchase.