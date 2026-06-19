Generative AI could increase Indian real estate sales by 30-50% and speed up product launches by 30%, a report by EY-Parthenon and CREDAI suggests. The tech may also boost productivity by 20-50% and cut acquisition costs by 20-50%.

Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) could help Indian real estate developers increase sales velocity by 30-50 per cent and accelerate product launches by around 30 per cent, according to a report by EY-Parthenon and CREDAI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Benefits for Developers

The report, titled "GenAI in Indian Real Estate", said early adopters of the technology could also achieve a 20-50 per cent improvement in workforce productivity and reduce customer acquisition costs by 20-50 per cent. It noted that advances in AI-powered customer intelligence, automated design processes and predictive project monitoring are driving a shift towards intelligence-led operations in the sector.

According to the report, this transition could shorten decision-making timelines from months to weeks or even days, affecting project planning, feasibility assessment, construction management and customer engagement.

Strategic Importance and Economic Impact

"GenAI is fast becoming central to value creation and competitiveness, making inaction a growing strategic risk," said Chaitanya Seth, Partner, Real Estate Practice, EY-Parthenon India. He said GenAI-driven transformation could help unlock two to three times enterprise value in the short to medium term through faster land-to-launch cycles, higher sales growth and improved operational efficiency.

The report estimated that GenAI could add USD 14-17 billion to the real estate sector's Gross Value Added (GVA) over the next seven years, representing a 3-4 per cent increase in sectoral value. By 2030, the technology is projected to contribute USD 359-438 billion to India's GDP, translating into an additional 5.9-7.2 per cent impact on the economy.

Industry Leaders on the AI-Driven Future

"The next phase of growth in Indian real estate will be driven not only by scale, but increasingly by intelligence, speed and the ability to make better decisions across the project lifecycle," said Shekhar G Patel, President, CREDAI.

Patel said the report's findings indicate that GenAI can significantly improve sales velocity, speed up project launches and enhance productivity across various functions. "What is particularly encouraging is that the impact of GenAI extends beyond operational efficiency," he added.

Enhancing the Entire Project Lifecycle

According to the report, the use of GenAI across planning, design, construction, sales and customer engagement can help developers respond more effectively to market demands, improve project execution and deliver a better experience for homebuyers.

"Going forward, the focus should be on harnessing these capabilities to build a smarter, more efficient and resilient real estate sector," Patel said.

Streamlining Deals and Assessments

The report also highlighted that GenAI can reduce deal evaluation time by about 50 per cent and cut land-closure turnaround time by 30-35 per cent.

It added that automated feasibility modelling, seller assessment and internal rate of return scenario generation can enable developers to evaluate up to 2.5 times more deals, supporting improved asset performance and portfolio decision-making. (ANI)