Government e Marketplace (GeM) has achieved a cumulative Gross Merchandise Value of Rs 18.4 lakh crore, including over Rs 5 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, reflecting confidence in its transparent, technology-driven public procurement ecosystem.

The Government e Marketplace (GeM) has achieved a cumulative Gross Merchandise Value of Rs 18.4 lakh crore, including over Rs 5 lakh crore GMV in the financial year 2025-26.

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Addressing the media, Chief Executive Officer, Government e Marketplace, Mihir Kumar stated that crossing a cumulative GMV of Rs 18.4 lakh crore reflects the confidence of buyers, sellers and institutions in a transparent and technology-driven procurement ecosystem.

This milestone reflects GeM's growing role as a public digital platform enabling large-scale procurement across government entities, a Ministry of Commerce and Industry release said. It said the platform facilitates procurement decisions, connects enterprises across regions to government demand and promotes economic inclusion, sustainability and transparency in public spending.

"The platform continues to evolve as a transparent, efficient and inclusive digital public procurement system, contributing to strengthening India's public economy," the release said.

Promoting Inclusive Growth

IGeM has adopted an inclusive approach to expand access for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), women entrepreneurs, SC/ST enterprises and startups.

Empowering Micro and Small Enterprises

During FY 2025-26, 68 per cent of total orders were executed by MSEs, which accounted for 47.1 per cent of total GMV, the release said. More than 11 lakh MSEs are registered on the platform and have received over 51 lakh orders worth Rs 2.36 lakh crore during FY 2025-26, reflecting a growth of over 20 per cent compared to the previous financial year.

Support for Women, SC/ST, and Startups

Over 2.1 lakh women-led MSEs are registered on the portal and have received orders exceeding Rs 28,000 crore, registering approximately 28 per cent growth. SC/ST MSEs have received orders worth over Rs 6,000 crore, reflecting a growth of around 28 per cent. Startups have also contributed significantly, securing orders worth over Rs 19,000 crore during the same period, marking a growth of over 36 per cent.

Leveraging Technology for Transparency

The release said that technology continues to play a central role in GeM's operations. The platform leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and advanced analytics to enhance transparency, efficiency and integrity in procurement processes.

Advanced Analytics and AI Interventions

Key technology-driven interventions include ML-based catalogue validation and pre-sanity checks to reduce errors, and real-time analytics for monitoring transactions and detecting anomalies. Advanced analytical tools are used to identify patterns such as abnormal pricing, suspected collusive bidding behaviour, technical rejection anomalies and potential buyer-seller collusion. System-driven tools, including Bid Health Scores, support improved decision-making and strengthen trust in the procurement ecosystem.

Expanding Adoption Across States

"Following strong adoption by Central Ministries, Departments and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), GeM is witnessing increased participation from States and Union Territories. Procurement by States recorded a growth of 38.3 per cent during FY 2025-26, indicating their growing role in the platform's expansion," the release said. (ANI)