Government e-Marketplace (GeM) recorded a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of over Rs 1,55,000 crore, a huge leap from Rs 422 crore a decade ago. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the platform has transformed public procurement rules over the last ten years.

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) recorded a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of over Rs 1,55,000 crore, expanding from Rs 422 crore a decade ago, as public buying shifted to an end-to-end digital platform across the country.

Sharing the performance highlights, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, said that the platform transformed public procurement norms over the last ten years. "From a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 422 crore a decade ago to over Rs 1,55,000 crore today, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has rewritten the rules of public procurement," Goyal said.

Empowering Grassroots Enterprises

As of August 7, 2026, cumulative GMV on the marketplace crossed Rs 20 lakh crore since inception, covering a total of over 3.78 crore orders. "Over 12.28 lakh Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), including more than 2.25 lakh led by women, and over 42,000 startups are registered on the portal, proving that grassroots empowerment is not merely a slogan for the Government under PM @NarendraModi ji, but a genuine commitment," Goyal added.

Boosting Women Entrepreneurs and Startups

Participation among women entrepreneurs showed over 2.25 lakh registered women-led MSEs, which executed over 50 lakh orders worth more than Rs 99,800 crore. In the startup domain, over 42,000 entities fulfilled orders totaling more than Rs 65,900 crore in GMV. The dedicated Startup Runway feature showcased products from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognized startups across 13 product categories.

Procedural Enhancements and Savings

Outlining the procedural developments on the platform, Goyal said, "Over the last ten years, the platform has enhanced competition, improved price discovery, reduced procurement cycle times, generated significant savings for the Government, and strengthened accountability through end-to-end digital procurement."

Fostering Inclusive Growth and Local Economies

Registered Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) accounted for over Rs 9 lakh crore in fulfilled orders, representing 45.6 per cent of the cumulative GMV. Within this segment, more than 69,000 SC/ST-owned MSEs completed orders valued at over Rs 23,000 crore.

Regarding vendor accessibility, Goyal said it has made Government markets more accessible to "MSEs, startups, women entrepreneurs, Self Help Groups, artisans, and weavers, while championing the vision of Vocal for Local and Make in India."

Targeted Seller Initiatives

To assist regional sellers, the platform created over 600 product categories under the One District One Product (ODOP) GeM Bazar. Additionally, the GeM Sahay initiative, which provided collateral-free working capital financing against active purchase orders for MSEs, registered over 25,000 users.

Driving Self-Reliance for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Concluding his remarks on the platform's role, Goyal stated that GeM "is emerging as a key driver of self-reliance that is also strengthening the foundation of a Viksit Bharat." (ANI)