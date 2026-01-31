Gautam and Sagar Adani's counsel agreed to accept service for US SEC civil charges, per an Adani Green Energy filing. The move is a procedural step, and they plan to contest the court's jurisdiction and seek dismissal of the complaint.

Adanis' Counsel Accepts Service, Plans to Contest US SEC Charges

Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani's counsel has filed an application "agreeing to accept service" on behalf of both the Adanis, related to the civil charges made against them in 2024 in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York (EDNY), according to a stock exchange filing from Adani Green Energy Ltd. In the US courts when a defendant or their attorney formally agrees receive legal documents directly, bypassing the need for a process server or sheriff, it acts as a valid, voluntary acknowledgment of receipt that satisfies due process. Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani are directors of Adani Green Energy Limited, an Adani Group company.

"We understand that on January 30, 2026, Counsel for Defendants filed an application agreeing to accept service on behalf of the Defendants without accepting the jurisdiction of the EDNY and reserving all defenses the Defendants may raise, including as to jurisdiction," the stock exchange filing dated January 31 read.

The Adani Group company further stated that it understands that the Adanis have taken "procedural steps" and intend to move to dismiss the SEC's Complaint or file "responsive pleadings."

Adani Green Energy Clarifies Stance

Through its latest stock exchange filing, the company reiterated that it is not a party to these court proceedings, and no charges have been brought against it.

Reiterates No Bribery or Corruption Charges

"Further, as clarified in our intimation to the stock exchanges dated November 27, 2024 (1:16:32hrs), the Defendants have not been charged with violation/(s) of the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act i.e. there are no charges of bribery or corruption against the Defendants," the filing continued.

Background: November 2024 Indictment and Adani Group's Denial

In November 2024, a five-count criminal indictment was unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charging both the Adanis of possible link to an alleged bribery and fraud scheme.

In its first reaction then, a spokesperson of Adani Group denied all allegations made by the US prosecutors.

"The allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied. As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, "the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty." All possible legal recourse will be sought. The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations. We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws," a statement from the Adani group had then said. (ANI)