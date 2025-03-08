Gautam Adani's tribute on Women's Day: 'From Banaskantha to Boardrooms, women who shaped my world'

Gautam Adani spoke about the strong women who shaped his journey, including his mother, wife Priti Adani, and others that he met through his work. He recalled how his mother managed their large family with resilience and how his wife's dedication to the Adani Foundation has transformed lives across rural India.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 8, 2025, 2:03 PM IST

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Adani Group, Chairman, Gautam Adani reaffirmed his commitment to gender equality and empowering women in all walks of life. In a heartfelt message, he shared how his granddaughters have strengthened his resolve to build a world where women face no barriers in achieving their dreams.

In a social media post he said, "A decade ago, as I cradled my first granddaughter's delicate fingers, I made a silent vow: to help build a world where her aspirations would know no bounds, where her voice would resonate with the same respect as any man's, and where her worth would be measured solely by her character and contributions".

He further added, "Now, blessed with three beautiful granddaughters, this promise burns brighter and more urgent than ever. International Women's Day is not merely a date on the calendar; it's a poignant reminder of the strides we've made and the journey that still lies ahead. For me, this mission is deeply personal across many dimensions - as a young boy being inspired by his mother, as a business leader witnessing the challenges faced by women in leadership, as a husband inspired by my wife Priti's unwavering dedication to the Adani Foundation, and as a grandfather dreaming of a world without limits for the girls who affectionately call me "Dadu."

He also highlighted key initiatives by the Adani Foundation, such as the Butterfly Effect framework, which supports women throughout different stages of life, and the Lakhpati Didis program, which has helped over 1,000 women achieve financial independence.

He said "Moreover, our 'Lakhpati Didis' initiative celebrates over 1,000 women who have achieved financial independence through enhanced entrepreneurial skills". Gautam Adani shared a personal experience of visiting one of his company's ports, where he noticed the lack of women in leadership roles. This led him to push for change, ensuring policies were more inclusive and providing mentorship opportunities for women.

He added, "Several years ago, during a visit to one of our port projects, I noticed the absence of women in operational and leadership roles. It was not due to a lack of capability but rather the absence of pathways for them into these traditionally male-dominated fields. This realization sparked a personal commitment to change".

Despite progress, he acknowledged that many women still face challenges in leadership roles. He expressed hope that his granddaughters would one day enter boardrooms where they are valued as equals.

Gautam Adani said, "Yet, beneath that pride is a quiet impatience. Because despite how far we have come, my granddaughters may still enter boardrooms where they are the only women at the table. They may still have to fight harder, speak louder, and prove themselves twice over to receive the recognition they deserve. They may still face doors that open too slowly, or not at all".

For his granddaughters he added "And to my granddaughters, who may one day read this: My dearest girls, The world you inherit should be one where your brilliance is met with open doors, not glass ceilings. Where your ambitions are never questioned, only encouraged. Where your voice is not just heard, but sought after. I vow to keep pushing, to keep breaking barriers, until that world is not just a vision but a reality. Because you, and every girl like you, deserve to walk into every room knowing you belong. Your Dadu."

Concluding his message, he urged men in leadership positions to see gender equality as a shared responsibility, stating, "The talents, insights, and leadership of women are invaluable resources we cannot afford to squander."

This year's International Women's Day theme, Accelerate Action, resonates deeply with vision of creating an inclusive future where every woman can thrive".

