Gautam Adani has launched 'Vande Bharatam', a nationwide program to find innovators and entrepreneurs from all 36 States and UTs. The initiative aims to provide a platform for ideas from beyond the traditional top five startup cities in India.

Vande Bharatam will conduct a nationwide search for innovators, entrepreneurs and changemakers across all 36 States and Union Territories and more than 800 districts. Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, launched the nationwide program today on his 64th birthday.

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The initiative aims to bring ideas from beyond traditional startup hubs onto a national platform. The initiative comes at a time when India ranks among the top global startup ecosystems, but more than 80 per cent of founders emerge from only five cities.

A Platform for All

To widen access, the program invites participants of all ages and educational backgrounds, from metropolitan centers to rural communities. Applicants can submit concepts, prototypes, early-stage ventures, or established businesses without needing a registered startup. Entries span sectors such as technology, manufacturing, sustainability, agriculture, traditional crafts, and community solutions. Dedicated pathways will encourage participation from women, tribal entrepreneurs, rural innovators, and Divyang entrepreneurs.

The Journey to the Finale

Following structured regional evaluations, 75 finalists will attend an intensive mentorship and investment program in Ahmedabad, leading to a Grand Finale around Independence Day.

Gautam Adani on Vande Bharatam's Vision

Launching the initiative, Gautam Adani said, "When I began my journey, I had nothing. Everything I am and everything I have achieved was given to me by the soil of Bharat. There is no shortage of talent in our nation, but opportunity has not always reached every corner of the country."

"India has built one of the world's largest start-up ecosystems, yet most founders still emerge from a handful of cities," Adani added. "Vande Bharatam is our effort to discover the innovators, problem-solvers and entrepreneurs whose ideas deserve recognition, support and a larger platform. We invite every Indian with the courage to build and the determination to create to come forward and participate."

Rewards and Support for Finalists

The program offers finalists access to industry leaders, incubation support, strategic partnerships, prize money, and category-based recognitions.

Applications for the national initiative opened on June 24 at the official website.

"If I can do it, any Indian can do it. All they need is an opportunity and a stage," Adani stated. (ANI)