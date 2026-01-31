GAIL (India) Ltd's net profit for the nine months ending Dec 31, 2025, fell to Rs 5,706 crore from Rs 9,263 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 1,03,899 crore. The firm declared a Rs 5 per share interim dividend and commissioned a new pipeline.

Financial Performance Highlights

GAIL (India) Ltd has reported its financial results for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2025, recording a net profit of Rs 5,706 crore, according to a statement released by GAIL (India) Ltd. It was against a net profit of Rs 9,263 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company noted that the previous year's figures were bolstered by an exceptional income of Rs 2,440 crore, resulting from an arbitration settlement.

The energy major reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 1,03,899 crores for nine months ended December 31, 2025 as compared to Rs 1,01,580 crores in corresponding period of financial year 2024-25.

Operational Volumes

During the quarter, Average Natural Gas Transmission volume stood at 125.45 Million Metric Standard Cubic Meters per Day (MMSCMD) as against 123.59 MMSCMD in Q2 FY26, the statement noted.

Gas marketing volume stood at 103.98 MMSCMD as against 105.49 MMSCMD in previous quarter On Consolidated basis, Revenue from Operations stood at Rs 1,06,389 crores for nine months ended 31st December 2025 as against Rs 1,05,740 crores in corresponding period of previous year.

Consolidated Financial Results

Profit Before Tax for nine months ended 31st December 2025 stood at Rs 7,759 crores as against Rs 12,856 crores for corresponding period of previous year.

Profi After Tax (excluding non-controlling interest) stood at Rs 6,098 crores for nine months ended December 31, 2025 as against Rs 9,958 crores for corresponding period of previous year.

Infrastructure and Business Expansion

The company also reached a significant infrastructure milestone during this period. Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL also announced the commissioning of the 1,182-kilometer Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Pipeline, which has expanded GAIL's total operational natural gas pipeline network to over 18,000 kilometers.

Additionally, the company highlighted the successful commencement of operations for its wholly-owned subsidiary at GIFT City, GAIL Global IFSC Limited, within its first year of incorporation.

Shareholder Dividend

To reward shareholders, the company has declared an interim dividend of 50 per cent of the face value, amounting to Rs 5 per share for the 2025-26 financial year. (ANI)