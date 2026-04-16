GAIL (India) has signed a pact with TUSCO Ltd to build a 600 MW solar power project with a 550 MWh battery storage system in Jhansi, UP. The power will be used for its petrochemical plant at Pata and other state energy needs.

GAIL (India) Limited has signed contract agreements with TUSCO Limited to set up a 600 MW solar power project at TUSCO's Solar Park in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, as part of its push towards expanding its renewable energy portfolio. The agreements were signed by Parivesh Chugh, Executive Director (SD & Renewables), GAIL, and Anil Tyagi, CEO of TUSCO Ltd, in the presence of senior officials including R K Singhal, Director (Business Development), GAIL, and Neeraj Verma, Executive Director, THDC India Limited.

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Project to Feature Battery Storage for Captive Use

The project will also include a 550 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), aimed at enhancing energy reliability and supporting efficient utilisation of solar power. According to the company, the solar power generated from the project will primarily cater to the captive energy requirements of GAIL's petrochemical plant at Pata in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. It will also help meet additional energy demand arising from the electrification of gas-based equipment and compressed biogas (CBG) plants being set up in the state.

Commitment to Low-Carbon Solutions

Speaking on the occasion, R K Singhal said the project reflects GAIL's commitment towards adopting low-carbon and sustainable energy solutions. "This solar project reflects GAIL's commitment for diversifying into low-carbon and sustainable energy solutions," he said, adding that the initiative also highlights the company's efforts to expand its business footprint in Uttar Pradesh.

Supporting Greener Energy Transition

The move is part of GAIL's broader strategy to integrate renewable energy into its operations while supporting its growing energy needs through cleaner sources. The inclusion of battery energy storage is expected to improve the stability and efficiency of power supply from the solar project.

The development also aligns with increasing efforts by energy companies to adopt sustainable practices and reduce dependence on conventional sources of energy. The project is expected to contribute to meeting the rising energy requirements of industrial operations while supporting the transition towards greener energy solutions in the region. (ANI)