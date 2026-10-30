GAIL India reported a Q2 profit of Rs 4,650 crore on revenues of Rs 45,924 crore. The board has also approved the IPO route for listing GAIL Gas shares on the Indian stock exchanges to create long-term value for company stakeholders.

GAIL India Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): State-owned GAIL (India) Limited reported revenue from operations of Rs 45,924 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 4,650 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, according to its financial results announced on Friday.

On a standalone basis, the company's revenue from operations increased from Rs 38,981 crore in the first quarter of FY27 to Rs 45,924 crore in Q2. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 5,838 crore, compared to Rs 5,773 crore in the previous quarter, while PAT rose to Rs 4,650 crore from Rs 4,292 crore.

First Half Financial Highlights

For the first half of FY27, GAIL reported revenue from operations of Rs 84,905 crore, compared to Rs 69,824 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company's PBT for April-September 2026 stood at Rs 11,611 crore, against Rs 5,357 crore in the year-ago period. PAT during the first half increased to Rs 8,943 crore from Rs 4,104 crore in the corresponding period of FY26.

Strategic IPO Plans and Operational Outlook

In an official statement, GAIL also said its board had accorded in-principle approval for the IPO route to list GAIL Gas shares on Indian stock exchanges. The company said the final proposal would be prepared by GAIL Gas based on recommendations from the Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs), including valuation, price band, IPO structure and other terms and conditions. The final extent of stake dilution and other IPO details will be placed before the GAIL board for approval. The company said the stock exchanges would be informed once these details are finalised.

Operational Resilience

On GAIL performance during the quarter, the company said the second quarter reflected resilience in its natural gas transmission and marketing businesses. Despite geopolitical headwinds, it recorded robust volumes across its major operational segments. GAIL recorded cumulative capital expenditure of Rs 7,600 crore during the first half of FY27, including Rs 1,425 crore in the second quarter. The expenditure was incurred against the company's annual planned capital expenditure of approximately Rs 12,900 crore.

Leadership Commentary

Commenting on the performance, GAIL Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Gupta said the company's teams had demonstrated resilience and agility despite prevailing challenges. “Throughout this challenging period, our teams have demonstrated remarkable resilience and agility, ensuring that operations continue seamlessly despite the prevailing headwinds. Our foremost priority has remained meeting customer requirements and ensuring uninterrupted supplies,” he said. Gupta added that the company continued to focus on improving operational efficiency, strengthening business resilience and creating sustainable long-term value for stakeholders. The shares of GAIL India Ltd closed with a gain of 2.74 per cent at Rs 167.91/share on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. (ANI)