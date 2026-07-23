Fund mobilisation surged 122% MoM to a record Rs 3.15 lakh crore in June 2026, driven by a 142% jump in debt issuances to Rs 2.59 lakh crore. Equity issuances also rose 83% to Rs 53,000 crore, according to the NSE Market Pulse report.

Total fund mobilisation through equity, debt, and business trusts surged 122 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to Rs 3.15 lakh crore in June 2026, marking the highest monthly mobilisation on record, according to the NSE Market Pulse report.

Debt Issuances Lead the Charge

The sharp increase was primarily driven by debt issuances, which rose 142 per cent MoM to Rs 2.59 lakh crore. Higher mobilisation through Commercial Papers (CPs) and privately placed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) supported this debt expansion.

"CP issuances more than doubled to Rs 1.9 lakh crore (+137% MoM), while private NCD issuances increased to ~Rs 69,700 crore (+157% MoM), reflecting strong funding demand from corporates," the report stated.

Equity Issuances Rebound, Trusts Moderate

Fund raising through equity issuances also recovered strongly, increasing 83 per cent MoM to approximately Rs 53,000 crore, led by higher preferential allotments and Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs).

"QIPs also strengthened, mobilising ~Rs 7,500 crore, while IPO mobilisation remained relatively modest at ~Rs 1,900 crore across the Mainboard and NSE EMERGE platforms," the report said.

Conversely, fund mobilisation through Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) moderated to approximately Rs 2,000 crore, down from Rs 5,000 crore recorded in May.

The report noted that "Within equity issuances, preferential allotments remained the largest source of capital, raising ~Rs 22,500 crore (including Mainboard and NSE EMERGE issuances), followed closely by secondary market Offer for Sale (OFS) issuances at ~Rs 21,000 crore."

Primary Market Remains Active in Q1 FY27

During the first quarter of FY27, primary market activity remained measured. Eight companies listed on the Mainboard platform raised approximately Rs 4,700 crore, while fourteen companies listed on the NSE EMERGE platform mobilised Rs 976 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs).

Although the pace of listings slowed compared to FY26, the primary market continued to attract issuers across diverse sectors.

"Despite a slower pace of listings, the IPO pipeline remained healthy, with several draft offer documents (DODs) under various stages of processing at the exchange, indicating sustained issuer interest in accessing the capital markets," the report said.

For FY27 up to June, the average IPO size stood at approximately Rs 585 crore on the Mainboard platform, down from Rs 1,603 crore in FY26. On the SME platform, average IPO size rose to approximately Rs 70 crore from Rs 48 crore in FY26. (ANI)