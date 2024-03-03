Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    From Sona Machinery to JG Chemicals... 8 IPOs worth Rs 1483.19 crore to hit Dalal Street this week

    These IPOs, with a total value of Rs 1483.19 crore, span various sectors and offer investors diverse opportunities for investment. Additionally, seven companies are set to list their shares on the stock exchanges, further adding to the market dynamics

    From Sona Machinery to JG Chemicals... 8 IPOs worth Rs 1483.19 crore to hit Dalal Street this week
    The market is abuzz with anticipation, as it continues to witness a flurry of new listings and initial public offering (IPO) opportunities available for subscription. In the coming week alone, as many as eight initial public offerings (IPOs) will come in. With a total value of Rs 1483.19 crore, these upcoming public issues are poised to inject fresh energy into the Indian stock market.

    Upcoming IPOs

    1. Sona Machinery Limited IPO Scheduled for subscription from March 5 to March 7, Sona Machinery Limited's IPO is expected to be a highlight of the week. With an issue size of Rs 51.82 crore, investors will have the opportunity to acquire shares priced in the range of Rs 270 to Rs 288 each. Sona Machinery Limited, a leading player in the machinery sector, is likely to attract significant investor interest.

    2. RK Swamy Limited IPO Another prominent IPO on the horizon is that of RK Swamy Limited, which will be open for subscription from March 4 to March 6. With a fundraising target of Rs 423.56 crore, the company's shares will be available in the price band of Rs 270 to Rs 288. RK Swamy Limited, known for its diverse portfolio and strong market presence, is expected to garner substantial attention from investors.

    3. VR Infraspace Limited LPO VR Infraspace Limited's IPO, set to launch from March 4 to March 6, aims to raise net proceeds worth Rs 20.40 crore. Priced at Rs 85 per share, this offering is anticipated to generate interest, particularly among investors interested in the infrastructure sector.

    4. Pune E-Stock Broking Limited IPO Scheduled for subscription from March 7 to March 12, Pune E-Stock Broking Limited's IPO boasts an issue size of Rs 38.23 crore. With a price band of Rs 78 to Rs 83 per share, the company, leveraging technology in the stock broking industry, is expected to appeal to tech-savvy investors.

    5. JG Chemicals Limited IPO Investors will have the opportunity to subscribe to JG Chemicals Limited's IPO from March 5 to March 7. The company aims to raise Rs 251.19 crore, with shares priced between Rs 210 to Rs 220. Given its track record and market potential, JG Chemicals Limited is likely to draw considerable attention from investors.

    Additional IPO Offerings

    Additionally, Gopal Snacks Limited, Shree Karni Fabcom Limited, and Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited will offer their IPOs for subscription from March 6 to March 11. These companies, with issue sizes ranging from Rs 5.50 crore to Rs 650 crore, will provide investors with diverse investment opportunities across various sectors.

    Listings

    Seven companies are also slated to list their shares on the stock exchanges in the coming days. Owais Metal and Mineral Processing will kick off the listing spree on March 4, followed by Purv Flexipack, Exicom Tele-Systems and Platinum Industries on March 5. Bharat Highways InvIT will make its debut on March 6, while Mukka Proteins and MVK Agro Food will join the list on March 7. These listings are expected to offer investors further opportunities to diversify their portfolios and capitalize on market movements.

