Form 16 is a crucial document for filing your income tax return. Before submitting your ITR, check key details like salary breakup, deductions, exemptions, and TDS to avoid errors or penalties.

The income tax return filing season is here. If you're a salaried employee, you've probably received your Form 16 from your employer, or you will get it soon. Before you start filing your ITR, here are six crucial things you absolutely must check:

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1. Check your basic information

First things first, check your basic details. Make sure your name, PAN, your employer's name, TAN, the financial year, and the assessment year are all correct. Even a small mistake here can cause problems with your TDS credit or even block your return filing.

2. Match salary details with your payslips

Your Form 16 should have a clear record of the salary you received during the financial year. Tally the total salary, allowances, and bonuses mentioned in Form 16 with your monthly payslips and annual salary statement. If you spot any difference, get in touch with your employer before you file your return.

3. Verify tax exemptions and deductions

Don't just assume that all your tax deductions are correctly listed in Form 16. Check if your investments and expenses claimed under sections like 80C (for PPF, ELSS, LIC), 80D (for health insurance), and 80CCD (for NPS) are shown correctly. Also, make sure that your home loan interest exemption or any other income details you shared with your employer have been included.

4. Which tax regime was chosen?

Check whether your employer calculated TDS based on the old or the new tax regime. Your final tax liability can change a lot depending on the regime you choose for filing.

5. Compare with AIS and Form 26AS

This is probably the most important check before you file. You must compare the information in your Form 16 with your Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS. This helps you confirm that your salary income, TDS credits, interest income, and dividends are all reported accurately. The TDS amount in your Form 16 must match the tax credit shown in your Form 26AS. If they don't match, contact your employer immediately.

6. Report any mistakes immediately

Don't ignore any mistakes, no matter how small they seem. If you find errors in your salary or TDS details, or if some deductions are missing, contact your HR or finance department right away. Your employer might need to file a revised TDS return and give you a new Form 16 before you can file your ITR.