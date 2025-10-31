Ford is investing Rs 3,250 crores to manufacture next-generation engines at its Chennai plant in Tamil Nadu, India. This strategic move, part of the Ford+ plan, was confirmed via a memorandum of understanding with the state government.

Automobile manufacturer Ford on Friday confirmed plans for powertrain manufacturing at its Chennai plant, focused on producing all-new, next-generation engines. Building on the letter of intent signed in September 2024, representatives from Ford and the government of Tamil Nadu signed a memorandum of understanding outlining the strategic direction that leverages India's manufacturing expertise as part of the Ford+ plan.

With an initial expected investment of Rs 3,250 crores, the project is expected to create more than 600 jobs, as well as indirect jobs across the industry.

Alongside this manufacturing presence, Ford currently employs approximately 12,000 talented individuals in its Global Business Operations in Tamil Nadu.

According to a Ford statement, the plan confirmed today complements Ford's existing engine manufacturing plant in India, which produces and exports engines, thereby ensuring India continues to be vital to the company's operations in the region.

"We are pleased to advance our plans and confirm the Chennai plant's vital role in Ford's manufacturing network," said Jeff Marentic, president, International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company.

“We are thankful to the government of Tamil Nadu for its continued support as we advance these plans. This decision reinforces our commitment to leveraging India's manufacturing prowess for future products.”

The engine lineup planned for production in Chennai will feature all-new technology.

Specific details about the engine type and export markets will be shared closer to the start of production, Ford asserted.

"Ford's decision to commence manufacturing in Chennai will further energise the resurgent automotive sector of Tamil Nadu and speaks volumes about the State's robust manufacturing ecosystem, highly skilled workforce, and excellent investor facilitation under the leadership of our Hon'ble Chief Minister, Thiru. M. K. Stalin," said TRB Rajaa, Industries Minister, Tamil Nadu.

“This is not just the start of manufacturing at the existing Ford facility; it is the State taking yet another step towards the future of the automotive industry with the production of next-gen engines. We remain committed to supporting Ford's operations here.”

Following site preparation and investment in the project, which is scheduled to begin later this year, the Chennai plant will have a planned annual capacity of 235,000 engines, with production expected to commence in 2029.

"Ford's decision to choose India's automobile capital for production of such futuristic engines is another testimony for Tamil Nadu's industrial prowess and its indispensable position in the global manufacturing supply chain! Welcome back!," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote on X, welcoming the investment intention of Ford.

"A powerful comeback that renews a long and trusted partnership, as Ford invests Rs. 3,250 crore in Tamil Nadu to set up a Next Gen Engine Manufacturing Unit at its plant at Maraimalai Nagar. This major investment will create 600 direct jobs and build on Tamil Nadu's robust automobile ancillary ecosystem," the X post read.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)