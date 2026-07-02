Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Flying Whales' Sebastien Bougon in Paris. Discussions focused on the firm's sustainable air cargo solutions and its proposal to create a manufacturing ecosystem in India, with Sitharaman welcoming the move.

Flying Whales Outlines Proposal for India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met Sebastien Bougon in Paris, where discussions centred on the company's sustainable air cargo solutions and its proposal to establish a manufacturing ecosystem in India.According to a post by the Ministry of Finance on X, during the meeting, Bougon outlined the global applications of Flying Whales, highlighting its potential to boost connectivity in landlocked regions while reducing the environmental footprint of cargo transport. He also expressed interest in making India a key base for its ecosystem and operations.

"Mr. Bougon informed Smt. @nsitharaman about Flying Whales sustainable PPP projects globally and shared details about the multitude of application use cases that the company serves. Mr. Bougon mentioned that Flying Whales contributes to the expansion of economic development in landlocked areas and reduces the environmental impact of cargo transport and conveyed that Flying Whales was looking to set up the entire ecosystem related to its manufacturing with India as a key base," the post read.

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Sitharaman Highlights Opportunities in India's Aviation Sector

Sitharaman welcomed the proposal and underscored India's opportunities for such emerging aviation ventures, encouraging deeper engagement with the country's start-up ecosystem. She also highlighted the role of the International Financial Services Centres Authority at GIFT City, along with the country's framework for aircraft leasing and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO), which could support the company's plans.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman welcomed the interest shown by Flying Whales for setting up an ecosystem in India. She informed Mr. Bougon about the opportunities in India for a company like Flying Whale and encouraged him to engage with the vibrant start-up ecosystem operating in this space," the post read.

"She also spoke about Indian Financial Services Centre Authority @IFSCA_Official at GIFT City @GIFTCity_ and the framework for ship and air-vehicle leasing and Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) which can be leveraged by the company," the Ministry of Finance stated. (ANI)